U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.00
    +23.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,249.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,175.75
    +181.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.00
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.11
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    -3.31 (-13.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5560
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,403.51
    -124.78 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.08
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.32
    +47.54 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Talenom acquires the business of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Talenom Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TNOM.HE

Talenom Plc, Press release 2 February 2022 at 10:00 EET

Talenom acquires the business of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 February 2022 to acquire the business of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy, located in Kuopio, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 February 2022.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.5 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy and the entrepreneurs Elina Ranta and Päivi Savinainen (seven persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Kuopio.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV