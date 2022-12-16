U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Talenom's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Talenom Oyj
·2 min read
Talenom Oyj
Talenom Oyj

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 16 December 2022 at 11:00 EET

Talenom’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

In 2023, Talenom will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Tuesday, 31 January 2023

  • Annual Review 2022 on week 7

  • Business Review for January-March on Thursday, 20 April 2023

  • Half-year Report for January-June on Friday, 21 July 2023

  • Business Review for January-September on Friday, 20 October 2023

The reports will be available on the company’s website www.sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en immediately after publication.

Talenom observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period will start from closing of the reporting period and will last until the publication of the respective financial report.

Talenom Plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM on a later date.

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:                                                                             
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


