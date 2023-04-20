Talenom Oyj

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release, 20 April 2023 at 9:15 EEST

Talenom Plc’s Board of Directors decided to issue option rights under the 2023 Option Scheme

The Board of Directors has decided to distribute a maximum of 650,000 option rights free of charge to around 120 key persons of Talenom Group in line with the terms and conditions of Talenom Plc’s 2023 Option Scheme. The terms and conditions are attached to this release. The decision is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 15 March 2023.

There is a weighty financial reason for the company to issue option rights and deviate from the pre-emptive subscription right, as the option rights are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment system for key personnel.

The option rights entitle their holders to subscribe for a maximum of 650,000 new shares or shares held by the company. The shares subscribed for based on the option rights now issued will account for a maximum of 1.4 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company after any share subscription, if new shares are issued in the subscription.

The subscription period for the shares subscribed for with the option rights is between 1 March 2026 and 28 February 2027. The subscription price is determined based on the company’s trade-weighted average price of the day the options are issued. The subscription price is recorded in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Story continues

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en

Attachment



