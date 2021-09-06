U.S. markets closed

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Oyj
·2 min read
Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 6 September 2021 at 8:50 EEST

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Danske Bank A/S on 3 September 2021. According to the announcement the total number of Talenom shares owned by Danske Bank A/S fell below the level of 5% as a result of share transactions concluded on 2 September 2021.

Total position of Danske Bank A/S according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.99%

4.99%

43,763,216.00

Position of previous notification

5.01%

5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000153580

2,425.00

2,182,140.00

0.005%

4.986%

SUBTOTAL

2,184,565.00

4.99%


TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
tel. +358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi


