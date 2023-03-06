U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (Allianz SE)

Talenom Oyj
·2 min read
Talenom Oyj
Talenom Oyj

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 6 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (Allianz SE)

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Allianz SE on 6 March 2023. According to the announcement, the total number of Talenom shares owned by Allianz Vie S.A. decreased below 5% of Talenom Plc’s total number of shares on 2 March 2023. The threshold is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares of the issuer.

Total position of Allianz Vie S.A. according to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.998%

 

4.998%

45,215,218

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.01%

 

5.01%

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

 

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000153580

 

2,260,000

 

4.998%

SUBTOTAL

2,260,000

4.998%

Talenom Plc

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en


