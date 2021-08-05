U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Talenom Oyj
·1 min read
Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST

Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jutila, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210804155448_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 16 EUR
(2): Volume: 133 Unit price: 16.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 16.04 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 16.06 EUR
(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.07 EUR
(6): Volume: 55 Unit price: 16.08 EUR
(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 306 Unit price: 16.12 EUR
(9): Volume: 130 Unit price: 16.13 EUR
(10): Volume: 49 Unit price: 16.18 EUR
(11): Volume: 9 Unit price: 16.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 191 Unit price: 16.24 EUR
(13): Volume: 431 Unit price: 16.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 2,059 Volume weighted average price: 16.14577 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,919 Unit price: 15.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,815 Unit price: 15.62 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,299 Unit price: 15.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,153 Unit price: 15.64 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,332 Unit price: 15.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 423 Unit price: 15.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 12,941 Volume weighted average price: 15.61302 EUR


