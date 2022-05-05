U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions Otto Huhtala

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2022 at 9:00 EEST

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Otto Huhtala
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14226/8/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Optiot 2019
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 38000 Unit price: 6.849 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 38000 Volume weighted average price: 6.849 EUR


