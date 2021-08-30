U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Talenom welcomes a new franchise entrepreneur in Vaasa

Talenom Oyj
·2 min read
Talenom Plc, Press release 30 August 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom welcomes a new franchise entrepreneur in Vaasa

Talenom Plc has concluded a new franchise agreement and welcomes Mikko Aho as the company’s new franchise entrepreneur in Vaasa starting 1 September 2021. The agreement brings Talenom’s total number of franchisees to 26.

In the franchise model, independent franchise entrepreneurs acquire new customers for Talenom. The bookkeeping activities are concentrated in Talenom’s highly automated units in Oulu and Tampere, which utilize scalable production processes. The franchising model allows for expanding the business efficiently also to smaller market areas in Finland.

“It is great to welcome Mikko to our growing franchise network. The franchising entrepreneur in Vaasa opens the opportunity for us to offer service in both Finnish and Swedish in the large area of the Ostrobothnia regional center. We wish Mikko success with new customers,” say Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom, and Jouni Härkönen, Head of Franchising.

Talenom is a growth company that generates new accounts through active sales efforts. Expanding the franchise model supports the company’s organic growth strategy. The company intends to continue expanding its franchise chain to new locations also in the future.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi


