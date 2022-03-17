Talent Inc. Announces Majority Investment in Careerminds

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Talent Inc. , a leading provider of tech-enabled career services, announced today a majority investment in Careerminds Group Inc., a contemporary global provider of outplacement services.

Founded in 2008 and based in Wilmington, Delaware, Careerminds provides a contemporary tech-enabled global outplacement service focused on getting displaced workers back to work quickly. The company supports organizations and job seekers leveraging a proprietary SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology platform that provides end-to-end career transition services from assessments, resume writing, LinkedIn optimization, networking, and career coaching. Careerminds offers global capabilities that deliver career transition services with industry-leading metrics and results.

"The timing of this investment is perfect. With the massive shift to hybrid and remote work, the outplacement market, post-pandemic, is ready for a contemporary approach to outplacement with a strategy that is aligned with the new world of work," said Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Careerminds. "I'm especially excited about being a part of the Talent ecosystem and gaining access to additional capabilities and technology to support Careerminds' platform, clients, and job seekers."

"The powerful combination of Talent's technology suite of job-search solutions with global job-search experts will make a global impact for individuals in career transition," said Byron Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Inc.

In conjunction with the transaction, Lee, an experienced outplacement industry leader, will continue to serve as President of Careerminds.

About Careerminds Group Inc.

Careerminds was founded in 2008 as a contemporary provider of global outplacement services. Careerminds combines cutting-edge AI job search technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching for all job levels across any geographic location around the world. Their modern approach allows the company to deliver industry leading metrics that result in job seekers landing in new jobs in an average of less than 12 weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.careerminds.com .

About Talent Inc.

Talent Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission to help job seekers navigate career changes and differentiate themselves in a competitive job market. Through its suite of brands, Talent provides professional resume writing, professional CV writing and interview preparation coaching. For more information, please visit https://www.talentinc.com .

