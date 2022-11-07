U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

Talent Moves and Promotions at Anomaly Berlin

·3 min read

Anomaly Berlin Enjoys Continued Growth and Evolution

BERLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years since its launch, Anomaly Berlin has enjoyed extraordinary momentum and is now firmly established as a major player in the market. Well-known for its longstanding, award-winning work with Zalando and Rimowa globally, culture-forward domestic work for Google and TikTok, as well as upstream innovation for Nespresso, the office has continued to grow with recent wins including Gaggenau and Hinge.

Anomaly logo. (PRNewsFoto/Anomaly)
Anomaly logo. (PRNewsFoto/Anomaly)

As the office continues to expand its unique model, there are some talent moves happening across the agency.

After 12 months of living in Berlin, Azsa West (Executive Creative Director) is leaving. Her family's desire to return home has led to a big decision to return to Portland in the US.

Simon Owen, Partner & CEO Anomaly Berlin, says "Azsa is incredible talent and a simply exceptional person, so we're very sad to see her go. But family is always supremely important and no-one can deny the pull back home, so we totally respect her decision. It's been a short yet very sweet time with us, and we wish her the very best of luck in what we're sure will be nothing but an amazing future. Given our unique model and the strength of our existing team, we have the luxury of taking our time with any kind of succession plan."

Creative leadership is further evolving with the hire of Nadine Nedrebö as a Group Creative Director, complementing the agency's existing GCD structure designed to oversee all client output. Nedrebö brings a wealth of international experience, having worked across agencies such as DDB, Jung von Matt and Heimat, in-house as Creative Director at Zalando and then running her own agency, Günther, for a number of years.

Longtime Anomaly veteran, David Barton is promoted to Managing Director from Head of Account Management. Barton joined as a Business Director in 2018 as the tenth employee. Since then he has grown to be Head of Account Management, running the department and key clients such as Google, Zalando, L'Occitane en Provence and Sony. Barton's appointment as Managing Director further bolsters the management line-up given the office's ongoing growth and momentum.

Clara Mulligan, Head of Design at Anomaly London, is promoted to Head of Design Europe. Under her leadership, the discipline has rapidly expanded across innovation and communications in London. Mulligan was instrumental to Anomaly Berlin's appointment by Gaggenau last month and is now tasked with growing the design practice in Berlin and further dimensionalising the Anomaly offering to clients.

Further, Eduardo Bernado is promoted to Business Development Director and Lennart Fleschhut to Innovation Strategy Director. Both internal promotions signal a clear commitment to continue to diversify Anomaly's model in Berlin.

Owen continues "One thing we've all learned over the past few years is that change is constant. Thankfully our model is designed to be ever-evolving, and with yet another year of record performance we're always looking at ways to invest in and celebrate great talent - even in the rare cases it means celebrating great talent like Azsa but having to say goodbye."

ABOUT ANOMALY

Founded in 2004, Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at, 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills - Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin and Shanghai. Clients include: Ancestry.com, Ally Financial, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Gaggenau, General Mills, Google, MINI, LVMH, L'Occitane en Provence, Nespresso, Rimowa, Sony, TikTok, Uber, Unilever & Zalando.

Anomaly has been recognised for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Ad Age's Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, Jay Chiat, Digiday Awards and the Mashies - among the usual suspects. Anomaly has also been honoured with a few less conventional accolades as well, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions for dosist (a medicinal cannabis brand the agency created), Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus multiple Emmys for a television series called Avec Eric, all of which the agency created and co-owns.

anomaly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talent-moves-and-promotions-at-anomaly-berlin-301669822.html

SOURCE Anomaly

