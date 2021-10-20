U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,290.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,378.50
    -20.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.50
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5190
    +0.1590 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,997.24
    +1,672.81 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.60
    +18.24 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Talentia Selects UBPartner to Build a Simple ESEF iXBRL Reporting Solution

UBPartner
·4 min read

When Talentia decided to work with UBPartner to build a simple solution for ESEF reporting, it combined leading XBRL expertise with one of the best financial consolidation systems. The result was three words: 'ESEF made simple'.

ESEF Made Simple

ESEF Made Simple
ESEF Made Simple
ESEF Made Simple

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talentia, a leading software supplier of Human Capital and Financial Performance Management (www.talentia-software.com), selects UBPartner (www.ubpartner.com), a leading XBRL software developer, to deliver a simple solution to help listed companies report under the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) framework.

ESEF reporting requires that all European listed companies publish their annual report in a fully digital format, Inline XBRL ('iXBRL'). This means that Financial reports will be able to be read as an HTML document via any web browser, while the XBRL 'tags' enable investors and analysts to extract the key data to other computer applications and review it in detail.

Using XBRL also enables finance departments to automate the embedding of their key financial statements in the Annual return and keeping these up to date throughout the editing and review process, plus enables full validation of the data against the IFRS model defined in the ESEF XBRL taxonomy before publication.

Modernizing the way companies report financial information

Talentia's goal was to provide a solution that made ESEF reporting and the XBRL requirements as simple as possible for the different players involved in the generation and publication of an Annual Report, i.e., board members, finance department, marketing/media designers and auditors.

"The solution had to fit with our current system and processes. Most of our customers prepare their Annual Reports in Microsoft Word, integrated within the Talentia CPM solution, so the XBRL software had to be fully integrated. It also had to be flexible to the changing requirements and had to deliver 100% correct ESEF reports. We selected UBPartner for their expertise and deep understanding of XBRL systems. Completing our existing CPM expertise, we have delivered a best in class & collaborative ESEF solution," commented Béatrice Piquer, Chief Marketing Officer of Talentia.

"When we met Talentia, we quickly realised that we shared a common vision to make XBRL reporting a simple process for companies. We are very proud to have been chosen by Talentia to help them develop their ESEF reporting solution and making it simple and easy to use. Both companies worked hard to make it happen, developing a new Word Conversion process that maintains the XBRL tags throughout the process. This provides users with familiar and easy-to-use tools to build content and check results," said Roger Haddad, President at UBPartner.

Simple, yet flexible ESEF reporting software

Talentia's ESEF solution allows Users to generate their XBRL report model and ESEF extension taxonomy using another familiar environment, Excel. The ESEF tools use an expert system to help guide the user through the process and ensure that a 100% compliant taxonomy and reporting model is created. The final document is converted to inline XBRL and fully validated against the ESEF filing rules.

"UBPartner convinced us that we needed to build our ESEF solution on a solid foundation, one that allows the data to be validated at each step of the process. This approach enables the financial department to start testing as soon as it wants and to continue to improve it throughout the year so that when the final statements are ready, the XBRL report model is ready and tested," added Béatrice Piquer, Chief Marketing Officer of Talentia.

About ESEF (European Single Electronic Format)

ESEF is the electronic reporting format in which issuers on EU regulated markets shall prepare their annual financial reports with start dates after 1 January 2020. The objectives of the provision are to make reporting easier for issuers and to facilitate accessibility, analysis, and comparability of annual financial reports. For further information, visit https://www.ubpartner.com/eurofiling/#fndtn-esma

About XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language)

XBRL is fast becoming the market standard for financial information exchange and reporting. Leading organizations such as the European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), and numerous government agencies are driving XBRL programs. The XBRL standard is maintained by XBRL International: www.xbrl.org.

About Talentia

Talentia, a trusted partner to make HR & Finance Complexity easier thanks to HR and Finance software fitted to mid-size companies' complexity. There are 430 employees, 3,600 customers and offices in 9 countries. Our best-in-class HR and Finance software is perfectly suited to the needs of CHROs and CFOs managing mid-size companies' financial needs. We allow them to reach their business goals and become a strategic player in their company.

For further information, visit www.talentia-software.com

Talentia's iXBRL solution: https://www.talentia-software.com/en/financial-suite/talentia-cpm-corporate-performance-management/financial-close/talentia-ixbrl

Talentia's CPM solution: https://www.talentia-software.com/en/financial-suite/talentia-cpm-corporate-performance-management

About UBPartner

UBPartner is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Paris and offices in London. It provides a full suite of solutions and services that enable companies and regulatory agencies to realize the benefits of XBRL.

For further information, visit www.ubpartner.com

UBPartner's ESEF solution: https://www.ubpartner.com/esma-esef

Contact information:

For further information contact:

Béatrice Piquer, Chief Marketing Officer of Talentia: bpiquer@talentia-software.com

Martin DeVille, VP Business Development: mdeville@ubpartner.com

Related Images






Image 1: ESEF Made Simple


1+1=3



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Biden administration revises controversial proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work.

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.