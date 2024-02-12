When Will Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Talga Group Ltd's (ASX:TLG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Talga Group Ltd, a battery anode and advanced materials company, engages in the exploration, development, and commercialization of battery anode products, conductive additives, and graphitic materials in Australia, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The AU$235m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$43m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Talga Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Talga Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$64m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Talga Group's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Talga Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

