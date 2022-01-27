Talisker Announces Initial Sampling Results from the Barnato Prospect within the Golden Hornet Camp

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce rock assay results from a Phase 1 mapping and prospecting program at its Barnato prospect, located approximately three kilometres north of Talisker's Golden Hornet Project. Talisker completed a 14 hole 4,583 metre phase one exploratory drill program at its Golden Hornet Project with recently released assay results highlighted by 8.88 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu and 14.99 g/t Ag over 5.1 metres and 11.58 g/t Au, 0.37% Cu and 11.1 g/t Ag over 1.05 metres (see press release of January 19, 2021). The Barnato prospect, part of the exploration pipeline at Golden Hornet, returned encouraging results discussed below.

Key Points:

Mapping identified multiple high grade sheeted veins within a 300 to 500 metre zone with historic sampling projecting potential strike length of veining to one kilometre.

A total of 25 rock samples were collected with eight samples returning gold grades greater than 15 g/t with the highest at 61 g/t Au. These samples validate historic high-grade results highlighted by four samples over 18 g/t Au with the highest at 41.9 g/t Au.

Best rock channel samples assayed 28.5 g/t Au over 1.2 m and 19.40 g/t Au over 1m

Best select rock samples assayed 63.53 g/t Au, 38.90 g/t Au, 30 g/t Au, 28.98 g/t Au, 18.57 g/t and 15.61 g/t Au (Select)

Located three kilometres north of the Hornet Zone at the Golden Hornet Project.

Veins surrounded by broad halos of disseminated sulphide mineralization similar to the Golden Hornet Project.

Similar mineralization styles, alteration assemblages and host rocks to the Golden Hornet Project.

The Barnato prospect has never been drilled.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "Following on from our recent high grade discovery release at Golden Hornet, these samples potentially extend mineralization for up to three kilometres from our drilling. We are excited to see a similar style of mineralization in the Barnato area as we have drilled at Golden Hornet."

Barnato Overview:

Three kilometres north of the Golden Hornet Project, the Barnato prospect comprises several quartz-sulphide veins with disseminated and fracture filled sulphide zones over a 500 x 200 metre wide area with the potential to extend vein zones to 1,000 metres along strike. All observed veins are hosted within a diorite body intruding into hornfels metasediments. Alteration assemblages at Barnato resemble those observed at the Hornet Zone which includes proximal strong sericite-pyrite alteration proximal to veins with a distal chlorite-epidote assemblage. Veins trend NE-E at Barnato which is a significant contrast from N-NE trending veins at the Hornet Zone. Barnato presents a new zone in addition to multiple zones observed in the initial soil program initiated by Talisker in 2021. Gold grades at Barnato are considerably higher than those observed at the Hornet Zone in addition to low-grade gold mineralization associated with disseminated sulphide and interstitial fracture veinlets further elucidating bulk-tonnage potential at Barnato.

Rock Sampling Results:

A total of 25 samples were collected at Barnato (see Table 1 below), adding to an existing nine historic samples. Samples include grab samples and channel samples across historic pits and trenches.

Table 1 – Rock Assay Results Sample ID Type Au

(ppm) Channel

Width

(m) Analytical Method R0105525 Select 63.53

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A C0005244 Select 38.9

ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 C0009084 Select 30

ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 R0105534 Select 28.98

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A C0009083 Channel 28.5 1.2 ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 C0009082 Channel 19.4 1 ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 R0105528 Select 18.57

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105539 Select 15.61

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A C0009079 Select 4.93

ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 C0009078 Channel 3.26 0.6 ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 R0105529 Select 2.94

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105531 Select 1.67

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105527 Channel 1.32 1 GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105533 Select 1.15

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A C0009081 Select 0.881

ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 R0105537 Channel 0.62 1 GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105538 Select 0.48

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105526 Channel 0.14 1.3 GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105535 Composite 0.14

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105524 Select 0.12

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105532 Channel 0.12 1 GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A C0005242 Select 0.086

ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 C0005243 Channel 0.079 0.5 ME-MS41/Au-ICP22 R0105536 Select 0.04

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A R0105523 Select 0.03

GO_FAA50V10/ GE_ICM21B20/ GE CVA20A

Talisker's sampling adds to historic samples analyzed by previous operators that include:

Sample B17 10.5 g/t Au

Sample B18 19.2 g/t Au

Sample B19 19.2 g/t Au

Sample B23 0.69 g/t Au

Sample B25 12.9 g/t Au

Sample MARY 1 15 g/t Au

Sample MARY 2 18 g/t Au

Sample MARY 3 41.9 g/t Au

Sample MARY 5 1.52 g/t Au

The Company notes that the historic samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Barnato prospect. Limited exploration has been completed on the Barnato prospect.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the rock sample results at the Barnato prospect has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Rock sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (SGS code PRP89). Gold in rock samples is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by aqua regia digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 18 elements (Al, Ba, Ca, Cr, Cu, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, P, S, Sr, Ti, Zn, Zr) (SGS code GE_ICP21B20) as well as detection by atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) for an additional 33 elements (Ag, As, Be, Bi, Cd, Ce, Co, Cs, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, La, Lu, Mo, Nb, Ni, Pb, Rb, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Tl, U, W, Y, Yb) (SGS code GE_IMS21B20). Gold assay technique (SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

