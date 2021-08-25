Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program.

Key Points:

Three-year drill permit received with 27 permitted pads

Initial phase of 3,000m drill testing strongly mineralized footprint of 500m x 300m north west trending sheeted vein system in the Hornet Zone

Surface trenching at the Hornet Zone was highlighted by 22.1g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 27g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.17g/t over 14 metres

The initial phase of drilling will test the down dip and strike continuity of trenched zones

Soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly centered on the Hornet Zone

The mineralized system is controlled by series of sheeted and stockwork quartz veins hosted within a Jurassic intrusive complex and disseminated mineralization within large hornfels contact envelope

The Golden Hornet Project represents a large footprint intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) hosting sheeted veins containing high gold values associated with pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. Historic trenching returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 17g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.17g/t Au over 14 metres. In addition, broad halos of mineralisation surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9g/t Au over 21 metres, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 14 metres. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low grade gold mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centered on the Hornet Zone.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "As our first greenfields drill project we are excited to test the Golden Hornet. Although we remain focused on our fully funded 100,000 metre resource drill out program at Bralorne, the Golden Hornet program is the culmination of the hard work our greenfields team has conducted over the last three field seasons building Talisker's extensive project pipeline."

Talisker Resources management team would like to extend its thanks to the Penticton First Nations for their open communication and field support moving forward through the project. Talisker would also like to recognize the Ministry and its various agencies and contractors for their efforts in keeping this project moving amidst the challenges that Covid 19 has presented.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

