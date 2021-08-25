U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.10
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.75
    +0.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.31
    +0.16 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8910
    +0.2540 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,453.14
    -1,768.59 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.13
    -61.57 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.82
    +15.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)
Talisker Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)

Key Points:

  • Three-year drill permit received with 27 permitted pads

  • Initial phase of 3,000m drill testing strongly mineralized footprint of 500m x 300m north west trending sheeted vein system in the Hornet Zone

  • Surface trenching at the Hornet Zone was highlighted by 22.1g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 27g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.17g/t over 14 metres

  • The initial phase of drilling will test the down dip and strike continuity of trenched zones

  • Soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly centered on the Hornet Zone

  • The mineralized system is controlled by series of sheeted and stockwork quartz veins hosted within a Jurassic intrusive complex and disseminated mineralization within large hornfels contact envelope

The Golden Hornet Project represents a large footprint intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) hosting sheeted veins containing high gold values associated with pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. Historic trenching returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 17g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.17g/t Au over 14 metres. In addition, broad halos of mineralisation surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9g/t Au over 21 metres, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 14 metres. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low grade gold mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centered on the Hornet Zone.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "As our first greenfields drill project we are excited to test the Golden Hornet. Although we remain focused on our fully funded 100,000 metre resource drill out program at Bralorne, the Golden Hornet program is the culmination of the hard work our greenfields team has conducted over the last three field seasons building Talisker's extensive project pipeline."

Talisker Resources management team would like to extend its thanks to the Penticton First Nations for their open communication and field support moving forward through the project. Talisker would also like to recognize the Ministry and its various agencies and contractors for their efforts in keeping this project moving amidst the challenges that Covid 19 has presented.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c6491.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • AdZagline

    What an Online College Degree Should Cost in 2019

    This site allows you to compare different online colleges and compare tuition rates, see which degrees are offered, and so much more. Search ads now.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. Here’s What It’s Doing Today.

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • AdMarket Tactic

    Why Biotechs Like This One Could Soon Skyrocket

    This mental health breakthrough is attracting the attention of some of the finance industry’s heaviest hitters.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • AdQuicken Loans

    Want to refinance again?

    It’s not too late to lock in a lower rate for potentially the next decade.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • AdOral-B

    Oral-B Nighttime Dental Guard | Scope Mint Flavor

    Affordable Over-The-Counter & Custom Molded Dental Guard, made in FDA Audited USA Facility. Less than 3 Minutes for a custom fit. Scope Mint Flavor.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • AdEnhanced Refi Now

    Congress Gives Homeowners New Mortgage Relief

    If you own a home, you should read this. Thousands of homeowners are doing this, and banks aren't happy! Do this now before it's too late.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • AdChoose Your Mortgage

    Mortgage Rates Fall Again. Check These Lenders Now

    These companies are offering ridiculously low mortgage rates to Americans. You may be surprised what rates you could get.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend kings with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield. Dividends have long been among the most attractive incentives some stocks may have to […]

  • Bitcoin’s price struggles for momentum but 'bullish rally on the horizon'

    Mega-investor interest suggests a bullish rally to record-high prices is on the horizon, according to crypto observers.

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is