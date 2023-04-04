Talisman Casualty Brings Unique Claims Management Technology to the Protected Captive Cell Insurance Industry

Carson City, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is offering insureds tailored claims management using robust technology for all their protected captive cell insurance needs.

Talisman Casualty helps businesses operating in industries that have been ignored by traditional insurers. They help businesses mitigate risk by entering a captive cell. As an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance, the company’s bonds, and insurance policies are made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming a shareholder.

When it comes to claims management for its insureds, often operating in innovative, challenging, and niche businesses, Talisman Casualty has implemented effective claims technology that gives them an experience on par, and even one step ahead, of what the big players can provide. The company uses different claims management service providers to enable efficient claim processing for each of its cell programs.

Delegated claims authority is only given to firms that have extensive claims management experience and operate with the highest degree of ethics and integrity. Paired with state-of-the-art technology, the company is able to streamline the Talisman Casualty claims process within the cell giving participants a high level of service.

The spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company expounds on the company’s technological advantages by saying, “Our claims management technology allows us to give immediate feedback on the overall impact of claims. This dramatically reduces the time needed to make adjustments due to the simple aggregation of data within a cell captive. This means faster turnaround times for blocking issues that are impeding normal business operations. Since claims account for the majority of a captive’s expenses, our best practice claims management helps our captives distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers.”

Story continues

Talisman Casualty uses proprietary claims software that can be integrated into a cell captive program without the hefty cost associated with licensed software with large commercial insurers as the target users. The company has also established a thriving network of local adjusters who meet its strict ethics and competency requirements. So, customers enjoy a claims management experience that very few in the industry can provide.

The company’s focus on efficient claims management has resonated with its clients who praise its customer service and reasonable prices. Talisman Casualty has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5.0 overall rating on its Google Business Profile from 35 reviews posted by local Las Vegas businesses and clients from all over the country.

One customer describes their experience with Talisman Casualty by saying, “It's been a little over a year since we’ve been with their company. When I first signed up, they took the time to explain all of my options and help me find the best rates for my luxury pet grooming service.” Another satisfied client says, “Talisman was able to get me significantly better coverage at the same price as my previous insurer. They were incredibly accommodating during the change and clarified any questions and concerns I had.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a protected cell captive insurance company domiciled in Nevada that serves the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. The company offers several programs including the Marine Program, Pet Professional Program, and Surety Program.

Talisman insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers). All coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only available to those businesses that participate in an underwriting cell.

Readers can get in touch with Talisman Casualty Insurance at (800) 318-5317 or write to it at info@talismancasualty.com to learn more. Businesses are urged to ask about the effective Talisman Casualty lawsuits avoidance strategies that have helped clients reduce their legal liabilities.

###

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117





