Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Delivers Cell Captive Insurance To US Businesses

Nevada-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to offer its team’s broad expertise in the cell captive insurance industry to businesses across the nation. The company commands a global reach thanks to its expansive network of partners, and clients who approach the alternative risk management provider will find that their involvement gives them access to global reinsurance markets.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company begins by pointing out that the company itself and all of its insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada. The company advises those interested to consider cell captive insurance as yet another tool, albeit one that may be particularly well suited to a business’ needs.

Clients who are in need of specialty insurance will find that cell captive insurance companies are the way to go. Fortunately, a business only has to partner with Talisman Casualty Insurance Company — to ensure that any lapses in expertise can be covered by Talisman’s talented and dedicated team. For instance, the company explains that certain clients may prefer to have Talisman Casualty Insurance Company contribute their efforts to establishing a cell, following which the claims process and other aspects of the cell’s management can be handled by the business itself. Conversely, those completely new to the field are strongly advised to have an expert on hand at every step, and Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to share that they are quite capable of meeting such requirements.

Thanks to their efforts in this space, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has been a steadily growing name for several years. Their team makes bonds and insurance policies available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming a shareholder, and the company’s years of experience mean they offer one of the most efficient processes in the industry. This was useful when the company was starting out, but it is also backed up by the considerable arsenal of supporting resources they have built as well.

Among these resources are the company's partners, and other insurance providers that have a similar hand in the cell captive insurance industry. While many of these names may be unfamiliar to the average client, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has taken it upon itself to vet every partner thoroughly to ensure they abide by the standards of Talisman’s own team.

Additionally, many find themselves intimidated by the claims process, the company has taken the measure of focusing many of their efforts on improving this area of their services so clients are satisfied. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company explains, “The efficiencies that technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell giving participants a high level of service. Also, the use of local adjusters who meet high ethical and competent criteria gives participants the best claims experience. And because claims account for the majority of a captive’s expenses, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. This is why Talisman Casualty Insurance is the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas.”

The company makes it a point to work closely alongside every client, offering them a personalized service that is closely tailored to their business needs. As such, quality, efficiency and a comprehensive variety of services have come to be a hallmark of the company’s involvement. This is true whether a client needs to build a cell from the ground up or stay updated on a claim. The company will always be present and at their client’s side. Read more here: Talisman lawsuits.

Inquiries may be directed to Talisman Casualty Insurance Company via phone or email.

