U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.95
    -1.56 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,709.87
    -71.61 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,094.11
    +12.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.25
    -11.04 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -1.03 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.50 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0690 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3490
    -0.2810 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,150.95
    -49.14 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.73
    -2.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Explores Claims

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company
·4 min read

Carson City, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a Las Vegas, NV-based insurer, would like to talk about claims and how to manage insurance when one has to be filed. Many people are apprehensive when it becomes necessary to put in a claim due to past experiences. Talisman aims to make the process as smooth and simple as possible while providing a wide range of options. They also use a wide-reaching network of claims management service providers. The insurance company puts great emphasis on keeping their clients in control, so they strive to ensure that clients have access to several options.

A representative of Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “As your partner, our priority is on maintaining a high degree of professionalism in everything that we do. From the carefully crafted policies we have to the high quality and high standard claims process, we can proudly say that we are one of the most trusted captive insurance companies in the market. If you are looking for a trustworthy and legitimate insurance provider that does not cut corners, Talisman Casualty is your best option. Our team is composed of industry veterans who have worked in insurance for decades, and their expertise can be seen in each step of the process, from the initial consultation to the claims process and beyond.”

In order to provide clients with efficient and reliable claims management services, the company uses a stable of service providers to process their cell programs — while also ensuring that every service provider they work with has a great deal of wide-ranging experience in claims management. Every service provider they work with also has a proven track record of integrity and ethics, and they are versed in the local markets where said claims are made. This commitment to only working with the best of the best is one of the reasons why Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is one of the biggest names in the field. The company also makes use of advanced state-of-the-art technology to provide custom-tailored claims management. Talisman insurance, therefore, is highly sought after.

Talisman Casualty is structured as a protected cell captive insurance firm and provides protected cells to underwriters that need a regulated vehicle for transferring risk. The company integrates advanced proprietary claims into a cell captive program and has the advantage of being less costly compared to licensed software for commercial insurers.

Their representative says, “The efficiencies that technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell, giving participants a high level of service. Further, the use of local adjusters who meet high ethical and competent criteria gives participants the best claims experience. Given that claims account for the majority of a captive’s expenses, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers as well. This is why Talisman Casualty Insurance is the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas.”

While the company has the resources and expertise to help a wide variety of clients, they do specialize in certain areas. Their marine program, for example, focuses specifically on small to medium-sized marine accounts, providing Maritime Employers Liability, Hull and Protection & Indemnity, and Comprehensive General Liability (with admission into the program cell). The insurance company’s philosophy is to form long-term relationships with their clients in order to ensure that they understand the needs of each and every business they work with — and can thus provide them with insurance solutions that meet their needs.

For more information on Talisman claims, visit the company’s website and other online resources. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company recognizes that many people will be unfamiliar with the field of captive insurance and the various benefits it can lend a business, particularly those that require extremely flexible insurance policies. Since policies of this nature are few and far between in the standard insurance market, the company positions itself as the expert every business needs when they are looking for efficient and productive claims management, among numerous other complementary services.

###

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company
800-318-5317
info@talismancasualty.com
7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Lucid: EV Maker Isn’t ‘Long for This World’

    CEOs of public companies rarely take public swipes at competitors, but that is what Tesla chief Elon Musk did regarding Lucid Group on Friday. Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid (ticker: TSLA) offering new purchase incentives for some of its cars with a seven-word bomb: “They are not long for this world.” Tesla and Lucid didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweet or discounts.

  • Why Tesla Stock Revved Higher on Friday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have been having a rough week. Through close of trading Thursday, shares of the electric car stock leader fell 11% from last week's close, as multiple reports of production slowdowns in Shanghai dinged the stock -- but there's better news for Tesla today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is up 4.1%, despite more news of production slowdowns in China.

  • Stocks on the move: Tesla, Netflix, Lululemon, RH

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are performing following UMich consumer sentiment data.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • Why Farfetch Is Plummeting 23% This Week

    Shares of online luxury brand marketplace Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are tumbling 23.5% this morning from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the fallout from a business update it filed with the SEC to kick off December continues to take a toll on the stock. While the numbers initially appeared encouraging, showing growth in gross merchandise value and adjusted EBITDA margins, the growth trajectory Farfetch was on has flattened dramatically, and partnerships it has undertaken aren't paying off as predicted. Part of the problem is that Farfetch's losses continue to widen.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • Rivals Worried Sam Bankman-Fried Tried to Destabilize Crypto on Eve of FTX Collapse

    A Tether official and the head of the world’s largest crypto exchange grew alarmed that Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to destabilize the stablecoin and with it the broader crypto market last month in a last-ditch attempt to save FTX, according to messages seen by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the situation. In a Signal group chat called “Exchange coordination,” Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of crypto exchange giant Binance, confronted Mr. Bankman-Fried on Nov. 10. Mr. Bankman-Fried denied the claims in the Signal messages and in a statement to the Journal.

  • I have $600K invested, but my financial adviser has only made one trade this year, and left $7,500 in cash in my Roth IRA. Is it time to get rid of him?

    Question: My financial advisor has made one trade this entire year and has left $7,500 in cash in my Roth IRA since January. Indeed, an adviser should make clear to you under what circumstances they’ll make changes to investment accounts and what their firm’s process is for making sure money isn’t sitting in cash and is getting invested, says certified financial planner Daniel Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning. “Ask the adviser to clarify these questions,” says Forbes.

  • DocuSign stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DocuSign following third-quarter earnings.

  • RH CEO: 'The housing market is collapsing'

    A brutal take on housing.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Annaly Capital Management in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    This high-profile mortgage REIT hasn't worked out as well as most dividend investors may have hoped over the past decade.

  • Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe

    Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.

  • Investors Lose Trillions As Founders Run 16 Stocks Into The Ground

    Investing in S&P 500 companies run by their founders used to be a smart bet. Not this year: It's cost you $2.8 trillion.

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?

    Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. Wednesday, Coffeezilla, a YouTuber with a rising star who has made a career of shining a light on sketchy projects in and out of crypto, pressed Bankman-Fried for information related to how different customer accounts were treated at the exchange. It turns out, there wasn’t much differentiation – at the very least during the final days the exchange was in business, Bankman-Fried admitted.

  • Company News for Dec 9, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: COP, NVDA, MRNA, RENT

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to ConocoPhillips (COP) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.