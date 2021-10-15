U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Shares Information About Their Services

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company
·4 min read

Carson City, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC is reaching out to the wider community to share information about the various services they offer. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company was established to provide alternative risk transfer options for liability and property insurance.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “When it is time to settle in and find a world-class insurance company, you can rest assured that there is no one better than us. Since our inception, we have worked hard to become the leading insurance claims institution among those who want a solution that is refined, sophisticated, and in line with modern standards. We are able to provide this and cater to each unique situation our clients face with our captive insurance model.”

As explained by Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, captive insurance is a special form of insurance where an insurance business is created that is completely controlled and owned by its own insureds. The main purpose of having a captive insurer is the insurance the risks of its owners. When they are being insured by a captive insurer, the insured companies are able to benefit from the underwriting profits of the captive insurer. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also uses claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.

Anyone looking to work with Talisman Casualty Insurance Company can rest assured that they will get personalized attention. From the initial consultation through the setting up of the captive insurance system and more, each client can expect to work directly with a representative of Talisman Casualty who will guide them through the whole process. The company boasts that each step is taken to make sure the customer service is tailor-made for the individual and works as intended.

The company is also very proud of its experienced team. Backed by experts who have many years of experience in the insurance industry, Talisman Casualty has put together a team that is committed to delivering excellent results. Each client can pick and choose what works for their situation as well as retain control of the process due to their ongoing access to a qualified representative.

Talisman Casualty says, “We are ready and willing to take on new clients who want to have their projects insured. In particular, we welcome clients whose fields or spheres of interest are difficult to insure due to the inherent risk that such work is perceived to be associated with. With our overall guidance, you can ensure that the projects you take on will never exceed your grasp due to an inability to receive insurance alone. We will be there with you every step of the way and do our best to guarantee your success.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is proud to say that they have a proven track record of success as a captive premium insurer, with over 7,006 captives licensed worldwide and a staggering $55 billion of global captive premium. Within Nevada, where Talisman Casualty Insurance Company operates, the company has over 204 captives licensed and over $4 billion captive premium.

Talisman Casualty has been in the insurance industry for a long time, and they offer a comprehensive list of services that continues to grow. According to the company, with every new client they take on, they are evolving, ensuring that they can meet the insurance-based needs of every party who partners with them.

Those who want to learn more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company and the various services they provide can find more information on the company’s website. The company can be contacted via the contact form on their website as well. In addition to their website, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share information and blog posts and communicate with their customers. More information about the company can also be found at the following link: Talisman Casualty Suit.

###

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company
800-318-5317
info@talismancasualty.com
7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117


