Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Provides Claims & Suit Management Services

Las Vegas, NV-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is encouraging the business community to consider using their proprietary claims and diligent management services to further their goals. The company specializes in utilizing cell captive insurance to help certain types of businesses get off the ground and manage risks that other insurers may not be willing to provide assistance with.

Any business owner who is trying to get insurance for various aspects of their business will be aware that providers will always begin by evaluating the amount of risk their overall operations will generate. In certain situations, the insurer may decide that the client’s business is too risky to get involved with, and this can effectively mean that entire industries have to survive in a ‘gray area’ where they cannot afford a single mistake or accident because they are not insured. Fortunately, Talisman has established a system that effectively allows businesses with unique markets to insure themselves without exposing their entire operation to undue risk as a result.

With the assistance of an expert like Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a business can establish a subsidiary entity that will insure it. This subsidiary is known as a cell, and the business may either handle its creation and management by itself or work with a third party. The latter is recommended for the vast majority of businesses because a third-party expert can always take the responsibility of ensuring the cell abides by all local and federal regulations. Clients who choose Talisman Casualty Insurance Company will swiftly discover that the company is extremely flexible in how they administer its services, either offering advice and support only where specifically requested or even by stepping in entirely to handle every aspect of its operation. Talisman can design the associated risk benefits, determine premiums, execute policies, and even manage claims. The client has the right to choose, though the company strongly recommends against businesses attempting to tackle the issue alone if they are unfamiliar with the field.

Businesses can also work with Talisman Casualty Insurance Company to determine how much risk they wish to carry. The company has established a global reinsurance market that their clients instantly get access to when they sign on, so other entities from around the world can share the risk with the business in question in return for a portion of the premiums they earn. Since each cell is ring-fenced, they have no legal connection to each other. One of the biggest advantages of this is the fact that the cell alone is responsible for its debts if it becomes insolvent. Other cells will remain unaffected, and their assets cannot be pursued by creditors.

The company’s bonds and insurance policies are made available to principals who join a captive as participants. A participation agreement is becoming a shareholder. This access to regulated structures is also how they can access international reinsurance markets, which results in potentially lowering their insurance cost and it implementing coverages to fit specific business objectives. Talisman points out that many Americans who are self-employed, such as pet professionals, stand to benefit from the many advantages of this nature by participating in the company’s specialized programs.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company’s role is to provide an alternative risk transfer option for both liability and property insurance. Today, they provide a highly competitive surety program and work with various industries that are typically hard to insure by other means (see more regarding their marine program and services for pet professionals on their website). Talisman has also undertaken every measure necessary to ensure their clients are fully compliant with the law, so their insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada. All Talisman’s capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are also strictly maintained per the provisions and regulations of Talisman Casualty Insurance Company.

Clients and other interested parties are welcome to contact the company’s representatives directly if they wish to learn more about a Talisman Casualty suit, claim, or any other aspect of their services.

