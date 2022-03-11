Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Sheds Light On Ownership

Carson City, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Las Vegas, Nevada-based insurance company Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a specialized insurance company that provides its clients with an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company was founded by a group of dedicated professionals with extensive expertise in the world of insurance. Seeing that there was an increase in demand for captive insurance policies with the backing of a seasoned group, the team believed it was time to launch an insurance company that would give businesses access to reliable specialized insurance options that would transfer risk for a competitive price. The protected cell captive insurance carves out its place in the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters. All coverages provided by the company are commercial and are only available to those businesses that participate in an underwriting cell.

A representative from Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “The team who owns Talisman Casualty is composed of industry veterans who have worked in insurance for decades. If you work with us, you will be able to see their expertise in each step of the process, from the initial consultation to the claims process and beyond. As an insurance company, we prioritize displaying the utmost professionalism in all that we do. From the carefully organized policies we have in place to high-quality claims processes, we have established ourselves as one of the most trusted insurance companies in the world. If you are looking for a trustworthy and legitimate insurance provider that does not cut corners, we are your best option.”

While the company is renowned for a number of insurance products, one of its most prominent services is its Surety Program. As the company explains, a surety bond is a promise made by a guarantor to pay the obligee a certain amount if the principal fails to meet some obligation, such as fulfilling the terms of a contract. The surety bond protects the obligee against losses resulting from the principal’s failure to meet the obligation. There are many different kinds of surety bonds. It is important to note that surety is not considered insurance, even if it is mostly provided by insurance companies. The risk is usually underwritten with no expected losses. The relationship between the principal and surety is often much closer than other forms of insurance.

Surety bond options offered by Talisman Casualty include Payment & Performance bonds, Compliance & Licensing bonds, Court & Legal bonds. Payment and Performance bonds are often used in the construction industry as a form of protection for an owner that their contractor will complete the entire job according to the contract, and they will also pay all of their subs and suppliers. Compliance and Licensing bonds, on the other hand, are often used to maintain a professional license or to obtain permits. There are typically statutory requirements for these types of bonds, while the Court and Legal bonds cover a wide range of court actions (including bail, the release of lien, adverse cost judgment, and many more).

The company also makes it clear that surety bonds are underwritten the same way that general credit is underwritten. The review will typically involve a financial and skill qualification as well as evaluation when performance is being bonded. Further, on the topic of whether the principal insureds are liable for any losses, the company says that the surety is like a co-signer who is lending credit in exchange for a premium, which in turn is typically much lower than the rate a commercial lender would charge. The surety does not expect to have a loss — and in the event they do, they will require that the loss will be reimbursed.

