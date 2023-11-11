Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) delivers shareholders splendid 17% CAGR over 5 years, surging 18% in the last week alone

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more -- or less -- than that. While the Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) share price is down 44% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 121%. And that total return actually beats the market return of 49%.

While the stock has risen 18% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While Talisman Mining made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over five years, Talisman Mining grew its revenue at 67% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. The share price drop of 8% per year over five years would be considered let down. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Talisman Mining's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Talisman Mining hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 121% exceeds its share price return of -44%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Talisman Mining has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Talisman Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Talisman Mining you should be aware of.

