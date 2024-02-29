Taliworks Corporation Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.021 (vs RM0.027 in FY 2022)

Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM374.7m (up 11% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM42.0m (down 24% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 11% (down from 16% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.021 (down from RM0.027 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Taliworks Corporation Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 16% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Water Utilities industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Taliworks Corporation Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

