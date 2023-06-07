Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taliworks Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = RM107m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Taliworks Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Water Utilities industry average of 6.9%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Taliworks Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Taliworks Corporation Berhad. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 28%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 21% less capital than it was five years ago. Taliworks Corporation Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Taliworks Corporation Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And a remarkable 148% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Taliworks Corporation Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Taliworks Corporation Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Taliworks Corporation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

