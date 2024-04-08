Is Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Trading At A 31% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Taliworks Corporation Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.18

Current share price of RM0.81 suggests Taliworks Corporation Berhad is potentially 31% undervalued

The average premium for Taliworks Corporation Berhad's competitorsis currently 1,133%

How far off is Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM128.0m RM129.7m RM132.3m RM135.5m RM139.3m RM143.5m RM148.0m RM152.9m RM158.0m RM163.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.40% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 2.00% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 3.36% Est @ 3.41% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM118 RM110 RM103 RM97.4 RM92.1 RM87.4 RM83.0 RM78.9 RM75.1 RM71.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM916m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM163m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears quite good value at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Taliworks Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Taliworks Corporation Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Taliworks Corporation Berhad, we've compiled three further items you should consider:

