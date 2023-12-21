Taliworks Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:TALIWRK) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Taliworks Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:TALIWRK) stock is up by 3.2% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. In this article, we decided to focus on Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Taliworks Corporation Berhad is:

6.8% = RM67m ÷ RM988m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Taliworks Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

On the face of it, Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Taliworks Corporation Berhad's five year net income decline of 13% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Taliworks Corporation Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.6% over the last few years.

KLSE:TALIWRK Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TALIWRK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Taliworks Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Taliworks Corporation Berhad's high three-year median payout ratio of 236% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term.

In addition, Taliworks Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 175% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Taliworks Corporation Berhad's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Taliworks Corporation Berhad. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

