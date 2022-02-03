Wordle fans, this week's Talking Tech newsletter is brought you by the five-letter word we can all appreciate: M-O-N-E-Y.

Just like Jerry Maguire, The New York Times showed Wordle's creator the money, which means the newspaper owns 2022's biggest viral sensation.

Naturally, the first question on most players' minds is whether we'll have to pay for our daily quest to correctly guess the five-letter word in six or less tries.

The New York Times said Wordle will initially remain free for new and existing users. But we could eventually see Wordle end up requiring either a monthly subscription or an email login.

Or you could try this trick to help preserve the game on your computer. And let's not forget the archive of every Wordle puzzle, and the other games just like Wordle but with a twist.

What else happened in tech?

A NEW NETFLIX TRICK. You can finally scrub your Continue Watching list.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE METAVERSE. A woman claims she was raped in a virtual world.

BYE-BYE SPOTIFY? If you're troubled by the Neil Young saga, here's how to delete your account.

BUT IF YOU'RE STAYING WITH SPOTIFY. Try out these eight cool tricks.

Thursday's tech tip

If you own an iPhone, then you're likely aware of its usefulness. But these hidden tips can help you get the most out of your smartphone.

On this week's Talking Tech

On the Talking Tech podcast, we chat Wordle, Sony buying video game studio Bungie, and how to take better selfies.

Happy Thursday, readers! See you next week.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech: A big week for Wordle, plus a new Netflix tip