Talking Tech: Just help me find my TV remote, CES

Friday eve is here, dear readers. It's Brett Molina back to deliver the headlines in tech.

It's CES week, which means we get to check out all the cool new tech headed to our homes and cars soon.

But I have to begin with a thought inspired by my former colleague and CNet senior editor Eli Blumenthal, who discussed the need for remote finders in all TV remotes.

As CNet reported, Sony introduced a bunch of TVs at CES with several high-end models including a remote with built-in finder. The outlet claims the finder is a first among included TV remotes.

As much as I love hearing about robots, smart bathtubs and drones during CES, how have we reached 2022 and we're just now getting a TV with remote finder included? OK, 95% of the time it's in between the couch cushions. But as Roku has shown, the remote finder is extremely useful.

And don't think this is just a TV manufacturer problem. It's not available on Google Chromecast, as I learned operating one via smartphone the last two weeks after the remote disappeared. It doesn't appear to be an option for Amazon's Fire TV. And according to Apple's website, if you can't find your Apple TV remote, just use your phone or another remote.

Thanks for all the cool tech, CES, but I just want to keep closer track of my remote. Make this happen, please.

Thank you for listening to this old man rant. Now let's talk more CES.

What else happened in Tech

PCs aren't dead yet ... You can thank an inventive lineup of laptops shown as CES.

But the BlackBerry is. Rest in peace to the pioneer of the smartphone.

The CES stuff you can actually buy. Columnist Marc Saltzman picks his favorites.

A fitness tracker for Fido. Yep, the smart dog collar is a real thing.

TikTok on TV. If you weren't watching TikTok before, it will be everywhere soon.

This BMW changes color. Great if you want to personalize your ride, or you're driving in a getaway car.

Thursday tech tip

No longer should you panic if you lost your phone knowing the battery is dead. Here are some tips on finding your phone.

On this week's Talking Tech

On the Talking Tech podcast, we're talking CES, BlackBerry and moving to the metaverse. Hope I don't need boxes.

Thanks for reading! See you next week.

