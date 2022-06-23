U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,778.62
    +18.73 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,579.08
    +95.95 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.20
    +91.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,695.49
    +5.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.47
    -0.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    -0.1210 (-3.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7110
    -1.4290 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.73
    -308.57 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.47
    +6.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.17
    -61.05 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Talkmap® named in the 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Conversational and Natural Language Technology report

·3 min read

Talkmap was recognized in the 2022 Cool Vendors™ in Conversational and Natural Language Technology Report

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap, a leading provider of Conversational Intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named in the May 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technology 1. This Gartner Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in Conversational and Natural Language Technology."

Talkmap logo
Talkmap logo

Unlocking this insight as it happens is transforming how the world's largest companies are making decisions.

The report states, "Most enterprises are realizing that they need to be laser focused on the customer and that real-time customer conversations are the best source of this insight. These ongoing interactions contain valuable and timely insights that identify issues and opportunities for the company to improve both its products and its customer engagement."1

[1] Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technology," by Gabriele RigonSoyeb Barot, JC Martel, Magnus RevangBern ElliotAnnette JumpVan Baker, May 2022.

"We consider our inclusion in this Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technology report as a confirmation of our mission to enable companies to unlock the single-most valuable, timely, and robust untapped asset in enterprises todayreal-time conversations with customers," said Tim Moss, CEO of Talkmap.  "These customers have just experienced something so important about a company's offering that they stopped their busy lives to spend on average 6+ minutes telling an agent everything that's important to them about it, including what's working, what's not, and why…this is the game-changing visibility brands need to transform their CX, EX, operations, and automation."

Talkmap's AI-powered machine learning, with conversational understanding- analyzes, labels, structures, organizes, and visualizes 100% of calls and chats to give leaders the game-changing visibility they need with the volume, speed, and scale to make it actionable. Unlocking this insight as it happens is transforming how the world's largest companies are making decisions.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Talkmap
Talkmap is a revolutionary conversational intelligence platform company that can transform all call center calls and chats into actionable customer intelligence. The company combines world-leading linguistics with AI-powered machine learning and massive computational power that enables dramatically improved revenues for the world's most valuable brands by building a contextually enriched, insightful understanding across their cloud and customer data platforms. Talkmap has partnered with leading Systems Integrators and leading firms throughout the Martech and EX stacks to provide native integrations into the leading CRM, ERP, and HR platforms.  Talkmap delivers business intelligence at the source. Better-than-human accuracy. Unsupervised, automatic learning. At scale. For more information, visit talkmap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talkmap-named-in-the-2022-gartner-cool-vendors-in-conversational-and-natural-language-technology-report-301573102.html

SOURCE Talkmap

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Customers Can Now Get Home Internet for as Little as $25 per Month

    For some U.S. households, a high internet bill doesn't fit in their monthly budget -- so they go without access. Verizon recently announced its mobile customers can now get home internet service for as low as $25 a month. Find out how to score a lower home internet price.

  • COVID-19: 'There will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests,' says iHealth CEO

    iHealth CEO Jack Feng joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of its at-home COVID-testing business.

  • Amazon's new pitch: let Alexa speak as your relatives from beyond the grave

    The prospective feature seeks to clone voices with minimal training data.

  • Needham Lists Four Trends Aced By This Netflix Spin Off

    Needham analyst Laura Martin saw Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) as a pure-play way to invest in the growth of the U.S. over-the-top (OTT) and connected-TV (CTV) ecosystems. Martin believed that Roku's advertising addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is the $60 billion of U.S. traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 plus TAMs it adds over time. Roku devices were in 61 million homes as of March 30 and reached about 150 million U.S. consumers, making Roku the most significant premium l

  • Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it would stop selling technology that guesses someone's emotion based on a facial image and would no longer provide unfettered access to facial recognition technology. Since at least last year, Microsoft has been reviewing whether emotion recognition systems are rooted in science. "These efforts raised important questions about privacy, the lack of consensus on a definition of 'emotions,' and the inability to generalize the linkage between facial expression and emotional state across use cases, regions, and demographics," Sarah Bird, principal group product manager at Microsoft's Azure AI unit, said in a blog post.

  • Italy's data watchdog latest to warn over use of Google Analytics

    Another strike against use of Google Analytics in Europe: The Italian data protection authority has found a local web publisher's use of the popular analytics tool to be non-compliant with EU data protection rules owing to user data being transferred to the U.S. -- a country that lacks an equivalent legal framework to protect the info from being accessed by US spooks. The Garante found the web publisher's use of Google Analytics resulted in the collection of many types of user data, including device IP address, browser information, OS, screen resolution, language selection, plus the date and time of the site visit, which were transferred to the U.S. without adequate supplementary measures being applied to raise the level of protection to the necessary EU legal standard. Protections applied by Google were not sufficient to address the risk, it added, echoing the conclusion of several other EU DPAs who have also found use of Google Analytics violates the bloc's data protection rules over the data export issue.

  • Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market

    Jacinta Sherris - Benzinga

  • Big Picture Elliott Wave Review for Ethereum: $10K+ Still Attainable?

    Let’s assess how good a tool the Elliott Wave Principle is when applied correctly.

  • Charles Schwab CIO Dennis Howard explains why it's investing $2B-plus in technology

    Dennis Howard oversees a multibillion-dollar tech budget for financial services giant Charles Schwab Corp. He's also at the forefront of guiding a major employer through difficult hiring challenges and the return to office. He was one of the latest guests on the Texas Business Minds podcast.

  • dYdX To Deploy Own Blockchain On Cosmos

    Derivatives Exchange dYdX Plans To Move Away From Ethereum And Develop Its Own Cosmos-based Blockchain For Its V4 Iteration.

  • Amazon is opening a center for quantum networking research

    Researchers will work on technology that may lead to the creation of global quantum networks.

  • Cryptocurrency is more centralized than many advocates claim, according to report

    DARPA-backed researchers found that a fifth of bitcoin nodes are using old, vulnerable tech.

  • Cardano (ADA) Delays Network Upgrade Until End of July

    In a blog post on Monday, the Input Output Global (IOG) team behind the programming of the Cardano blockchain announced that despite initial success of its "Vasil Hard Fork" upgrade earlier this month on the project's test network -- they're delaying the actual launch to users by several weeks. Launched in 2017, Cardano's proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method to confirm blockchain transactions is generally believed to use less energy resources, making it a better option for the environment, compared to the proof-of-work (PoW) model.

  • Twitter revives its developer conference after a seven-year hiatus

    After a seven-year hiatus, Twitter is once again hosting an in-person developer conference: Chirp.

  • Crypto Bulls Charge Back, Encourage Buying in Plummet’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto bulls seem to believe that winter may have passed as several currencies rose sharply after painful weeks that made some investors question the viability of the entire industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on R

  • 5 best VPNs for iPhone and iOS to help you stream and browse securely

    We’ve found the top virtual private networks for your Apple device

  • Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

    Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, and experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig, and Optimizely.

  • After EU child safety complaints, TikTok tweaks ad disclosures but profiling concerns remain

    A long-running EU engagement with TikTok -- initiated following a series of complaints over child safety and consumer protection complaints filed back in February 2021 -- has ended, for now, with the video sharing platform offering a series of commitments to improve user reporting and disclosure requirements around ads/sponsored content; and also to boost transparency around its digital coins and virtual gifts. TikTok was contacted for comment.

  • DappRadar Report Shows Prominent NFT Collections Seeing a 40% Increase Amidst a Harsh Bear Market

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications that makes it easy for users to track dapp activity online, has revealed that the NFT space is defying the emergence of crypto winter,...

  • PSE&G Wins Electric Power Industry's Top Honor for Strengthening Service to Customers and Increasing Reliability and Resilience in the Face of Extreme Weather

    Edison Electric Institute recognizes utility's leadership in hardening and modernizing infrastructure