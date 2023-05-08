Are TalkMed Group Limited's (SGX:5G3) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

TalkMed Group (SGX:5G3) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.4%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TalkMed Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TalkMed Group is:

34% = S$29m ÷ S$85m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TalkMed Group's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

First thing first, we like that TalkMed Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As you might expect, the 3.5% net income decline reported by TalkMed Group doesn't bode well with us. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared TalkMed Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about TalkMed Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TalkMed Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

TalkMed Group has a high three-year median payout ratio of 98% (that is, it is retaining 1.8% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for TalkMed Group.

Moreover, TalkMed Group has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by TalkMed Group can be open to many interpretations. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into TalkMed Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

