Talkspace to Participate in Citi Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Doug Braunstein, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET.



The audio webcast and related materials will be available online at https://investors.talkspace.com/ .

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/ . To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/ . To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry .

Contacts:

‍For Investors:

Mike Lovell

Senior Director, Investor Relations

515-771-1585

mike.lovell@talkspace.com

‍For Media:

SKDK

John Kim

310-997-5963

jkim@skdknick.com







