Talkspace to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, will release its 2023 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after market close and host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will be available via audio webcast at https://investors.talkspace.com/ and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2391 for U.S. participants, or +1 (240) 789-2702 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2348878. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone. Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 92 million lives at December 31, 2022, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

Contacts

‍For Investors:

Neal Nagaragan

Sloane & Company

(301) 273-5662

nnagarajan@sloanepr.com

For Media:

John Kim

SKDK

(310) 997-5963

jkim@skdknick.com



