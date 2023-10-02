TalkTalk sells business division to shell company as it prepares to split in three

talk talk

TalkTalk has sold its business division to its own shareholders as the struggling telecoms firm races to stabilise itself before a critical refinancing.

The company said it has agreed to sell TalkTalk Business Direct to a special purpose vehicle controlled by its main shareholders for £95m.

TalkTalk was taken private by private equity firm Toscafund in a £1.1bn deal in 2020. Sir Charles Dunstone, who founded the company after spinning it out from Carphone Warehouse, also remains a major shareholder.

The deal, which includes a wholesale agreement with another TalkTalk division worth £25m over the next three years, comes amid a scramble to raise cash to pay down the group’s £1.1bn debt pile.

TalkTalk’s bond yields have surged to distressed levels as a costly refinancing looms early next year.

The company had been in talks to sell the business division to third-party suitors including Sky and Daisy Group, but a deal never materialised.

TalkTalk has previously acknowledged that it may be forced to rely on its shareholders if a sale could not be agreed. But analysts said the £95m price tag was significantly below market expectations of as much as £150m.

James Ratzer, an analyst at New Street, said: “The main concern I have is the price ... Clearly this is in no way the desired outcome.”

The deal comes as TalkTalk prepares for a break-up that will split the business into three parts.

Alongside the business division, the group will also carve off its consumer and wholesale operations. TalkTalk is hoping to raise cash by selling stakes in these units or disposing of them altogether.

If shareholders are able to sell the business division to a third party in the next 12 months, any proceeds in excess of £95m will be passed back to the company.

The break-up will allow the company to refinance the different units separately. The provider has also cut its sales and marketing spend by 40pc as it tries to shore up its balance sheet.

Tristia Harrison will lead a new transition board overseeing the break-up

The Telegraph last week revealed that Tristia Harrison, who took over as chief executive in 2017, will step down early next year.

She will lead a new transition board overseeing the break-up before taking up a seat on the board of the wholesale division in March.

Ms Harrison said: “The transaction delivers both investment for growth for Business Direct, as well as a long-term revenue agreement for our wholesale platform.

“This is good news for customers and colleagues alike, and is an important first step in our demerger plans.”

