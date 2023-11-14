Tall vehicle front ends pose deadly problem for pedestrians, research finds

A leading auto research institute has found that taller, blunter vehicle front ends are particularly deadly for pedestrians.

The results from the study, to be released Tuesday, of almost 18,000 pedestrian crashes by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety highlight one of the key factors in the dramatic rise in pedestrian deaths in recent years and track with the findings of a Detroit Free Press/USA Today investigation, “Death on Foot, America’s Love of SUVs is killing pedestrians," first published in 2018.

“Whatever their nose shape, pickups, SUVs and vans with a hood height greater than 40 inches are about 45% more likely to cause” deaths in pedestrian crashes than other vehicles where the hood height is 30 inches or less and the vehicle has a sloping profile, according to a news release, which noted that "among vehicles with hood heights between 30 and 40 inches, a blunt, or more vertical, front end increases the risk to pedestrians."

IIHS President David Harkey pointed to the dangers that "more aggressive-looking vehicles" pose to people on foot.

“Some of today’s vehicles are pretty intimidating when you’re passing in front of them in a crosswalk. These results tell us our instincts are correct: More aggressive-looking vehicles can indeed do more harm,” Harkey said in a news release.

The lead researcher for the study said automakers could make design changes that lessen the possibility of a deadly outcome for pedestrians.

“Manufacturers can make vehicles less dangerous to pedestrians by lowering the front end of the hood and angling the grille and hood to create a sloped profile,” IIHS Senior Research Transportation Engineer Wen Hu, the lead author of the study, said in the release. “There’s no functional benefit to these massive, blocky fronts.”

Rising numbers of pedestrians deaths have been a particularly troubling trend in the United States in recent years, with almost 7,400 pedestrians killed on or along U.S. roads in 2021, according to federal statistics.

The insurance institute noted such deaths have risen 80% since hitting their low in 2009.

The Free Press/USA Today investigation highlighted a 2015 report from NHTSA that found that pedestrians are two to three times “more likely to suffer a fatality when struck by an SUV or pickup than when struck by a passenger car,” and young children face an even deadlier scenario in such encounters.

In addition to a new vehicle fleet more populated by trucks and SUVs compared with passenger cars, vehicles have become larger.

“Over the past 30 years, the average U.S. passenger vehicle has gotten about 4 inches wider, 10 inches longer, 8 inches taller and 1,000 pounds heavier. Many vehicles are more than 40 inches tall at the leading edge of the hood. On some large pickups, the hoods are almost at eye level for many adults,” the release said.

The study "excluded vehicles with pedestrian automatic emergency braking systems and controlled for other factors that could affect the likelihood of a fatality, such as the speed limit and age and sex of the struck pedestrian," according to the release.

Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Whitney Pineda sent a statement from the automaker, noting that "the safety of our vehicles is a top priority" and that automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection is present on more than 96% of the company's vehicles.

"We believe availability of automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection is an important factor when considering pedestrian safety in addition to IIHS’ study of vehicle geometry," the statement said.

