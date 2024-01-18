Tallahassee airport negotiating land deal with Wawa on Capital Circle Southwest

Land lease negotiations are moving forward between Wawa and the Tallahassee International Airport following Wednesday's unanimous approval by city commissioners.

Terms call for the construction of a 5,915 square-foot convenience store, fueling station, electric vehicle charging ports and parking lot on 3.3 acres of airport property on the corner of Capital Circle Southwest and Springhill Road. The 15-year lease includes options for five-year extensions.

The move represents a $7 million capital investment and $5.7 million in new revenue for the airport, along with 39 jobs and a $15 million total economic impact.

It's the latest sign of progress at the airport. The lease agreement comes on the heels of JetBlue's newly announced direct flights from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale.

Airport Director David Pollard said the pending agreement is the result of months of discussion with the convenience store chain, which has more than 1,040 locations in six states, including Florida, and Washington D.C.

Wawa plans to open several locations in the capital city and Pollard said, "we certainly wanted to be a part of that as well."

Pollard said the lease agreement with Wawa creates non-aeronautical revenue that helps to lower rates and charges at the airport and create more opportunities for competitive new air service.

"This really, really helps us as we continue to move ahead," Pollard said.

Commissioners applauded the pending partnership with the convenience store chain, which is known for its made-to-order sandwiches and fresh foods.

"I love the creative revenue stream that this brings to the table," Mayor John Dailey said. "It goes into the formula of how much the price of a ticket is to fly in and out of Tallahassee. If we can do anything to help reduce that cost, I think it's a good thing."

The next steps include completing negotiations, an environmental assessment and coordinating with state and federal agencies. Once the airspace analysis and final designs are complete, construction is slated to begin in one to two years.

Wawa's upcoming community event

∎ On Jan. 25, Wawa will make its official announcement and begin work on its first location in Tallahassee.

∎ The Community Partnership Day activities take place 10-11:30 a.m. at the AC Hotel by Marriott at Cascades Park, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony and "coming soon" sign debut at Blair Stone and Miccosukee roads.

