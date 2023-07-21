Tallahassee builders, developers see impacts due to skilled workers shortage

Construction industry insiders in north Florida say they feel the crunch for skilled workers to complete their jobs and the pressure tied to rising construction costs as a result.

Many companies, such as Sperry & Associates, are using creative ways to hire effective people.

Clayton Wells, director of construction at Sperry, said the company looks for job candidates that fit the company's culture and work ethic rather than matching skills to a job description.

"We have really good success taking people that did not start their careers in construction, but they have very useful, knowledgeable skills that transition to construction very well," said Wells, adding they essentially become "rock stars" in the company.

Construction crews are working on an expansion project for Danfoss Turbocor.

The approach is working for them, considering the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It has five projects in Leon County, including the expansion plans at Danfoss Turbocor and two projects in Panama City. Depending on the job, the company can play the role of general contractor or a steel subcontractor, for example.

While many local companies have been able to retain some of their long-time employees, it's been a challenge connecting with subcontractors.

Based on feedback from plumbers, framers and electrical workers, there's a shallow pool of subcontractors nearly all local builders are using in the race to finish their jobs.

"When you have more builders in the market here in Florida," said Porter Chandler, developer and founder of Tallahassee Homes Realty, "you have to fight for the subcontractors, for the good ones. That's the biggest challenge that we face every day."

Tallahassee Homes Realty has several projects underway, including homes within the Fallschase development and the Hammock at Oak Grove subdivision off Bannerman Road.

The hunt for skilled workers can add, on average, another month or two months to get a new construction build completed, Chandler said. That can prolong projects already impacted by the vestiges of supply chain constraints that surged in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues

Pictured from left to right: Clayton Wells, director of construction; Ryan Anderson, superintendent; and Bryce Hill, assistant project manager. The three, all who work at Sperry & Associates, were discussing details involving an expansion project at Danfoss Turbocor.

Jay Smith, president of Ajax Building Company in Tallahassee, has 60 to 70 major projects taking place in Florida and throughout the Southeast. His company plays the role of being a construction manager general contractor and builds a team of subcontractors, which includes men and women tasked with putting the work into place.

The ongoing shortage of skilled workers is a challenge, he said, which was the case before, during and after the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, jobs are taking longer to complete.

“For years, we kind of ignored the workforce development as an industry and as a country,” Smith said. “The average median age of a skilled worker and the construction industry is in their 60s. Now we're in this boom; everyone's feeling the impact. So, you see slower delivery of products.”

Contact Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com. Follow @TaMaryn Waters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee builders, developers see impacts due to skilled workers shortage