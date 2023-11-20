Tallahassee businesses dishing deep discounts for Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday

Big box stores aren't the only ones offering deep discounts this holiday season.

Plenty of Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday deals are up for grabs for savvy, penny-pinching shoppers who want to keep things local. There are deals on health and wellness products, beer, clothes, jewelry, toys and services — representing a little something for everyone.

Here's a look at what local stores are offering for Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday.

(If your business has a local Black Friday or Shop Local Saturday deal to share, email us at news@tallahassee.com and follow the format below.)

At Home Veterinary Care

Holiday shopping deals from At Home Veterinary Care.

Address: 1833 Junwin Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Website: www.athomevet.care

What's the deal: 10% off 10 and 25 day dog Playcare Packages; sale is valid on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Bare Waxing Center

Bare Waxing is offering Black Friday deals.

Address: 1215 Lee Ave.

Website: https://www.barewaxingcenter.com/

What's the deal: Buy 11 Brazilian waxes, get 2 free and a lip wax with every service. In addition to the bundles, they are also running a gift card special: Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 gift card. All retail products including skincare, scrubs, soaps, and lotions will be 20% off.

Bees Knees

Black Friday deals at the Bees Knees store in Railroad Square.

Address: 625-9 Railroad Square.

Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/JaedasGifts

What's the deal: 30% off crystal towers and free form crystals starting Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

Capital city pedicabs

Capital City Pedicabs is offering Black Friday specials.

Address: 113 S. Monroe St.

Website: https://1lnk.page/MikeGoldstein

What's the deal: $10 tours in the Railroad Square or FSU campus areas; half off marketing for 2024 if locked in by Dec. 15.

Fl Barber Supply

Florida Barber Supply is offering Black Friday deals on various products.

Address: 903 N. Monroe St., Suite 1

Website: https://flbarbersupply.com/

What's the deal: $5 off your purchase of $35 or more; $15 off your purchase of $75 or more.

Floorida Floors

Floorida Floors is offering military discount for Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday for the 2023 holiday season.

Address: 1604 Capital Circle Northeast

Website: flooridafloors.com

What's the deal: 20% off with a valid military ID on Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday

Story continues

Hearth & Soul

Hearth & Soul is offering discounts on Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday

Address: 1410 Market St., D1

Website: https://hearthandsoul.com/

What's the deal: On Black Friday, 20% Soulful Savings on all things BLACK, breakfast and mimosas all day and the first 25 friends to visit, will receive a $25 gift card. On Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday, 20% Soulful Savings on the entire website. (Note: this discount applies to online orders only, but buying online and picking up in-store is okay).

Made Equal Clothing Co.

Made Equal Co. logo

Website: www.madeequalco.com

What's the deal: Free shipping, plus 10% of order being donated to a local organization you pick from a list at checkout; use promo code "TALLY."

Obsessions Gifts

Obsessions Gifts is offering Spin or Splatter party deals for the holiday season.

Address: 636-6 Railroad Square

Website: Obsessionsgifts.com

What's the deal: Spin or Splatter Art Party for $150 for 5 people. (Use in the month of December 2023); book venue $140 for 2 hours (Use in the month of December 2023).

Premier Health & Fitness

Premier Health & Fitness Center is offering Black Friday deals.

Address: 3521 Maclay Blvd.

Website: PremierTLH.com

What's the deal: 25% off apparel (11/24-11/26). 3-Month Winter Special Package - $202.40 (available 11/24-1/21 with 3-month membership, classes included, no enrollment fee). Winter Special Membership - $89.99 (available 11/24-1/21 with classes included, towel service included, no enrollment fee, annual contract).

The Pink Pineapple

Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday deals at The Pink Pineapple.

Address: 3122 Mahan Drive, Suite 401

Website: www.thepinkpineapple850.com

Black Friday Deals: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. 30% off the entire store. 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. 20% off. 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. 15% off the entire store. Doorbusters: (while supplies last) include $7 volcano candles, $35 lounge sets, $25 shackets, $25 puffer vests.

Shop Local Saturday Deals: 10% off all day, select styles are BOGO 50% off.

Proof Brewing

Proof Brewing Co. is offering deals for the holiday season.

Address: 1320 S. Monroe St.

Website: proofbrewingco.com

What's the deal: All Proof Brewing cans to-go are buy-one, get-one free now through Nov. 25, except Prooftoberfest (their seasonal Oktoberfest beer), which is buy-one, get TWO free.

Quarter Moon Imports

Quarter Moon Imports is hosting a series of deals for Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday.

Address: 1641 N. Monroe St. at the Cottages at Lake Ella

Website: https://www.facebook.com/quartermoonimports/

What's the deal: Open Friday at 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Door busters Friday morning with the first 10 customers receiving a $15 gift card to Quarter Moon; 20% off an item of choice; 10% off all clothing, scarves, and jewelry. On Saturday, hours are 10 am. to 6:30 p.m.; 20% off an item of choice; 10% off all clothing, scarves and jewelry.

Red Wing Shoes

In-store display at Red Wings Shoes on Capital Circle Southeast.

Address: 800 Capital Circle Southeast, Suite 4

Website: https://stores.redwingshoes.com/tallahassee1

What's the deal: 20% off entire store Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Royal Roofing LLC

Royal Roofing LLC logo.

Business Address: 240 Starmount Drive

Web Address: https://royalroofingfl.com/

What's the deal: Black Friday special $75 off repair or $500 off a new roof. (Not valid with any other coupons or specials. Expires Jan. 1, 2024.)

Sweat Therapy Fitness

Sweat Therapy Fitness Studio is offering Black Friday deals

Address: 1122 Thomasville Road. #5 & 10

Website: SweatTherapyFitness.com

What's the deal: Embrace a healthier you with Sweat Therapy's Fitness+ package. Purchase a personal training package of 4, 8 or 12 sessions and unlock unlimited group fitness workouts for just $59 per month. Deal starts Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday and is ongoing.

Tallahassee Beer Society

Tallahassee Beer Society

Website: tlhbeersociety.com

What's the deal: Get a 2024 TLH Beer Society Member Card for $40 on Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday. The Tallahassee Beer Society Membership Card gives cardholders exclusive perks to 40 area breweries, distilleries, and restaurants that support the local beer scene.

Tally Kombucha

Tally Kombucha is offering Black Friday deals.

Address: 2525 Apalachee Pkwy, Suite 5

Website: https://www.tallykombucha.com/

What's the deal: Get a drink off tap free and save $5 with every $25 purchase.

Tara Angel’s Magic

Tara Angel's Magic is offering holiday deals.

Address: 2810 Sharer Road, Heritage Plaza, Suite 11.

Website: taraangelsmagic.com/

What's the deal: Get a Scratch-Off promo ticket with any purchase on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Scratch the ticket to reveal your promo or discount. Bring in ticket to redeem your promo anytime between Dec. 14th and Dec. 24. For every $10 you spend between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, get $1 back in Winter Bucks. Spend your Winter Bucks like cash anytime in January and February to pay for up to 50% of your order. (Cannot be used to pay for preorders, events, or gift certificates. No cash back. No cash value).Buy Two Get One Free Dungeons & Dragons Books & Accessories; take 10% off any Secret Lair Series. Friday, Nov. 24: From Noon to 2 p.m. get 10% off board games and MTG singles. Saturday, Nov. 25: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, get 15% off board games and 10% MTG singles. Free gift wrapping available on all purchases and hot apple cider while you shop.

The Other Side Vintage

The Other Side Vintage logo

Address: 607 Railroad Square in Railroad Square Art Park

Website: www.TheOtherSideVintage.com

What's the deal: Free The Other Side Vintage tote bag with purchase on Black Friday. On Saturday Nov. 26, they will be giving away a Free Shop Small tote bag with purchase.

Toy Nation

Toy Nation Logo

Address: 2746 Capital Circle Northeast

Website: www.toynationstores.com

What's the deal: 10% off Micro Scooter, Spirograph, board games, Hey Clay kits, Slackers, Outdoor; 15% off green toys, Plus Plus and Science 4 You Kits. Get a free set of tonie headphones with the purchase of a tonie box, and discounts on all things tonies. Deals are good on Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday.

Contact Economic Development Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com and follow @TaMaryn Waters on X.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Guide to Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday discounts in Tallahassee