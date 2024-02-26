Tallahassee Chamber Economic Forecast: City lacks a common vision, early education focus

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson speaks at the Annual Economic Forecast hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

The Annual Economic Forecast for Leon County shows areas of concern as Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson delivered a reality check for business leaders.

At 49%, less than half of Leon County's kindergarten students are considered "ready for kindergarten." He said 65% of children who completed volunteer pre-kindergarten or VPK were ready for kindergarten when they began school compared to 35% who didn't complete VPK.

This, Wilson said, should be what everyone is talking about to move long-term economic development forward in Tallahassee and Florida.

"If someone asked me what's the single most important thing we should all just stop and focus on, it's early learning," said Wilson, adding the Florida Chamber is driving attention toward it. "Here's the irony in this: It's not going to do a damn thing for your company's profits this year or next or the year after that ... If we fix early learning, we fix 1,000 other things."

Wilson said the idea that 49 out of 100 children aren't ready for kindergarten should be top of mind for not just the School Board but all local elected officials and business leaders.

"Why isn't this on the front page of the Tallahassee Democrat?" Wilson said. "It's not a number we should be afraid of. It's a number that should motivate all of us."

Overall, Leon County's performance in early learning mirrors the state. The Community Scorecard, a color-coded snapshot of economic indicators like educational data sets, shows both Leon County and Florida in the "red" for kindergarten readiness and third grade and eighth grad reading scores.

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson talks during an economic forecast event hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Leon County's 86.1% high school graduation rate lags behind the state's 88% rate. Both Leon County and Florida showed improvements in eighth grade math scores and degree attainment rates.

While Wilson offered a candid look at education gaps that will impact Leon County's talent pipeline for the future, he applauded the North Florida World of Works event last year. The inaugural event was an interactive career expo that allowed students to hear from professionals from 10 different industry sectors and learn about job opportunities in North Florida.

The Annual Economic Forecast is presented by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. It provides an update on the local Chamber's priorities and examples of job creation and growth, along with trends and projections on a local and state level.

Some highlights included companies recruited to Tallahassee for the strong magnetic technology innovation and research at Florida State University, as well as Danfoss Turbocor partnering with Google to use artificial intelligence to make buildings and data centers more energy efficient.

Mark Wilson: Where is the common vision for Tallahassee?

Wilson also dinged Tallahassee for not having a common or community vision that's been endorsed by the City of Tallahassee, Leon County and the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The vision, he said, should include goals for 10 to 20 years in the future and detail measurables everyone can use and try to achieve.

Wilson talked about his frequent travels throughout the state, adding he'd just been to Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Jupiter.

The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce hosts the Annual Economic Forecast meeting on Thursday, Feb. 222, 2024.

"I have to tell you, the vibe in a lot of places around Florida is different than it is in Tallahassee," Wilson said. "They are standing in line to talk about private sector engagement, private sector job development, how do we recruit this industry?"

“If Florida was a mutual fund and we had 67 different counties that you can invest in, I think jury's out on Leon County," he said, noting that without colleges and a state workforce, “you would have a ridiculously vibrant private sector that would continue to grow."

Wilson challenged business leaders to discuss a few metrics from the forecast, meet with their employees and talk about how their company can "move the needle on some of these community metrics."

"We ought to be able to come up with a few priorities that everybody's working on together," he said.

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Rob Clarke said the most important message from the Economic Forecast was the challenge to have a common vision for the community.

Rob Clarke, chairman of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, attends the Annual Economic Forecast meeting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

He said the private sector has a critical role in formulating that vision.

"The most important thing from the private sector perspective is to convey to the entire community that with jobs comes a better quality of life." said Clarke, a shareholder at the Ausley McMullen law firm.

Other Florida highlights: Leading the nation on new startups

In addition, Wilson offered a wide spectrum of highlights regarding Florida's economy and how the state leads the nation in the most new startups, including among Black- and Hispanic-owned business.

Florida lands at No. 2 in the nation for the number of new startups lead by women.

As of February 2024, Florida leads the nation in the number of new startups in the nation, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Florida also leads the nation in net income migration. Wilson said nearly $4.5 million of net wealth is moving into Florida "not every year, not every month, not every day, every hour; 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

"Florida is dominating the nation in wealth migration, dominating," Wilson said. "Nobody comes close. You have to add states two through 10 to equal Florida's income and wealth. It's moving into our state on an hourly basis. "

As of February 2024, Florida leads the nation in net income migration.

By comparison, Leon County has the 40th highest net income migration in the state. If Leon County was a state, it would be No. 29 in the country for net income migration, ahead of Wisconsin (No. 30), Kentucky (No. 31) and Oregon (No. 32).

Takeaways from 2024 Annual Economic Forecast

12 Month Job Growth

Florida: 240,600 (up 2.5%)

Leon: 4,366 ( up 2.8%)

Job creation

1 of every 12 US jobs are created in Florida

1 of every 71 Florida jobs are created in Leon County

Unemployment Rate

Florida : 3% (up .5% from Dec 2022)

Leon: 3.% (up .7% from Dec 2022)

Number of People Looking for Work

Florida — 334,000

Leon — 4,958

Number of Open Jobs

Florida — 369,651 — For every 100 open jobs, only 83 people looking for work

Leon — 9,055 — For every 11 open jobs, only 55 people are looking for work

