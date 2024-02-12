Tallahassee Community Co-Op Market makes plea for support to keep the doors open

Community Co-Op Market hasn't made a profit in the four years it has been operating in Tallahassee, but managers are hoping a swell of community support can turn the tide.

Located on Apalachee Parkway, the organic grocer took over the space previously occupied by New Leaf Market Co-Op before it succumbed to mounting debt and filed for bankruptcy after operating for more than 40 years.

The longtime organic grocery store was forced to sell its assets to another entity now operating the location as Community Co-Op Market. But, according to Rene Deschene, the Co-Op's chief operations and finance officer, the grocer hasn't managed to break even.

Keyallah Majeed, assistant wellness manager and community outreach lead at Community Co-op Market, restocks the wellness section Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

"We've definitely struggled since we've opened," Deschene said, in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. "We opened in January of 2020. We got hit right away with COVID right after opening and then … runaway inflation, that was really affecting grocery prices and got us in '22 and '23."

On Feb. 7, the Community Co-Op Market sent a newsletter alerting members of its financial state and what's needed to remain viable — a move that sparked an impromptu social media campaign to support the organic grocer.

"We need a ten percent increase in sales over the next six months to continue to operate. We do not have access to additional working capital, and we must generate cash from operations to remain open.

"We are Tallahassee’s only community owned grocery store," the newsletter states. "We have made many changes to transition from a specialty store to an affordable neighborhood natural foods store. Our weekly sales are growing, and we are receiving a great deal of positive feedback — let us know what more we can do to earn more of your business."

Deeper dive into the Co-Op's finances

Deschene said changes were necessary to stay afloat, including a shift in the store's business model.

Prices were reduced by about 40% on staples, such as chips, beans, canned beans, vegetables, rice and flour, making the items sold not much more than cost, Deschene said.

"We're doing that because people are having a hard time right now affording groceries," he said.

The store generates an average of $95,000 per week in sales, Deschene said. When the store first opened, sales were about $120,000 in order to meet expenses. Now, with attempts to cut expenses, Deschene said the store needs to generate $110,000 per week or roughly 75 more people per day.

Gretchen Talley, a cashier at Community Co-op Market, scans and bags a customer’s groceries Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

It's an obtainable goal, he said, adding the social media push has been encouraging to watch. While the co-op offers a $100 membership fee to buy equity into the company, Deschene said additional foot traffic is needed most.

"It is significant, but we do feel we can get there," he said.

Social media is key to getting attention toward some of the store's deals and events, Marketing Manager Margo Armistead said. In addition, she said the store is trying to enhance the customer experience with events and cooking demonstrations.

"We also have things for children to do while they're shopping, like Bingo sheets," Armistead said. "We also have a hot bar seven days a week and have tasting cups so you get to taste before you have to buy it. We take special orders for pizzas, wraps and things like that."

Community Co-op Market, located on Apalachee Parkway, is a retail food co-op that was founded in 2019. The mission of the business is “to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, delicious food and build strong local communities while doing good for the world.”

These efforts, among others, are part of the store's strategy in showing how it's a unique and useful option for residents in search of organic produce, meats and goods.

In addition, Deschene said the store sells items from farmers, dairy farms and bakeries within a 50-mile radius, such as Wainwright Dairy in Live Oak and the Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, Georgia.

"The local growers are a big part of what we do," he said, adding the co-op works with smaller farms that may be passed by larger stores. "We have a person that brings in some eggs for us. She might bring in 12 dozen eggs a week. It's an income for her, but large grocery stores would work with her because of the limited supply she has."

Learn more about the grocer at https://www.ccmgrocery.coop.

Contact Economic Development Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com and follow @tamarynwaters on X.

