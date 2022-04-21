U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Tallest Rental High-Rise in Tampa Bay Area, Ascent St. Pete, Tops Off

·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that Bay area high-rise Ascent St. Pete will celebrate its topping off on April 29. Rising higher than any other rental community in the Tampa Bay region, Ascent St. Pete provides residents incredible, 360-degree views of Tampa Bay as well as the Gulf of Mexico. The project will feature outdoor pool amenities at both the sixth and 36th floors.

Ascent St. Pete has topped out at its final height. It will be the tallest rental high-rise in the Tampa Bay area.
"Located in the heart of St. Petersburg, Ascent will provide an unparalleled rental housing experience in the Tampa Bay region," David King, Senior Director of Development, said. "It has a creative and eccentric interior that complements its modern exterior, which is emphasized by expansive glass balconies at nearly every unit. Overall, Ascent connects with St. Pete's vibrant energy and creates an environment where residents can feel like they vacation where they live."

The podium-style high-rise will reach 36 stories with 357 units that feature floorplans that include studios, one-, two- and three-bedrooms as well as penthouse units with elevated finishes and access to dedicated penthouse amenities. Ascent St. Pete boasts a 94 percent walkability score.

Partnering with AC by Marriott, the mixed used project includes a 172-key hotel which will allow Ascent St. Pete to augment the resident experience with shared outdoor amenities and services. The hotel will also feature a separately branded restaurant on the eighth floor with an outdoor terrace and bar.

The high-rise also contains more than 6,800 sq. ft. of ground-level retail space along First Ave. and 2nd Street North.

Ascent St. Pete is scheduled to open in January 2023 with final construction completion slated for May 2023.

About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $230 billion of real estate in 215 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 754,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with more than $49.9 billion of assets under management, including $22.6 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

