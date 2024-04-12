The Tallest Residential Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue Launches Sales

The Empire State Building (ESB) just gained a new bestie in Midtown Manhattan.

The buzzy New York City neighborhood, which includes Times Square and Madison Square Garden, is frequented by business professionals and tourists alike. Fifth Avenue, unquestionably one of the most famous streets on the planet, cuts a broad north-south streak through the neighborhood, with the ESB towering 1,250 feet over the Big Apple at the corner of West 34th Street. About half a mile north, at West 43rd Street, a still-under-construction skyscraper at 520 Fifth Avenue rises to 1,000 feet, making it the tallest residential tower on the iconic thoroughfare.

Designed by the architecture firm KPF and dubbed 520 Fifth, the boutique skyscraper has just launched sales of its 100 condos. Lower levels of the building will comprise luxury office space along with Moss, a new private members club. The condominium residences begin on the 42nd floor, where modern interiors by designer Vicky Charles of Charles & Co. provide a serene sanctuary in the throbbing heart of the city that never sleeps.

A view of the striking mixed-use tower at 520 Fifth Avenue.

“520 Fifth Avenue is the expression of our long-held belief that real luxury is about connection and community,” says Josh Rabina, president of Rabina, in a statement announcing the tower’s sales launch. “Our world-class team has created beautiful and highly-serviced spaces throughout the building that create opportunities to rejuvenate and relax.”

The building’s Beaux-Arts influence is apparent from its exterior, which features signature glazed terracotta arches that frame 10 x 10-foot glass apertures and stepped-back terraces that animate the façade as they spiral up the tower. “The building steps back following the zoning envelope, echoing Hugh Ferris’ architectural visions of 1920’s New York,” explains James von Klemperer, KPF president and design principal. Its arched windows are also inspired by local landmarks like Grand Central Terminal and the New York Public Library.

The one- to four-bedroom residences, spread over the top 40 floors with unobstructed city and river views, are accessed through a private, 24-hour-attended lobby with mosaic floors and walnut-clad walls. Charles and Co.’s contemporary take on the interiors showcases key details like expert millwork, veined stone, and an earthy color palette used to unify the offerings across each level.

Massive windows frame jaw-dropping views that extend beyond the city skyline to the East and Hudson Rivers.

Ceiling heights range from about 10 feet to 14 feet; kitchens include ribbed walnut cabinetry; and bathrooms have custom vanities and herringbone marble floors. The penthouse residences have spacious, full-floor layouts, while the 88th floor offers residents a private dining room, a solarium, a library, and a games lounge.

“All over the world, people seek to live at the center of the city. 520 Fifth presents that opportunity,” says Donna Puzio, senior sales director for Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, which is the exclusive sales agent. Pricing begins at $1.7 million.

520 Fifth Avenue residential tower at dusk

