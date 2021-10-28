U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Q3 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of third quarter of 2021

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of third quarter of 2021

On 28 October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt, Member of the Management Board Margus Schults and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the third quarter of 2021. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available here.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment


