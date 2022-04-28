U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of first quarter of 2022

Tallink Grupp
In this article:
On 28 April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the first quarter of 2022. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment


