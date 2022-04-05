AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year
In March 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 303 360 passengers, which is an 321.5% increase compared to March 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 20.0% to 37 767 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 175.2% to 54 277 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of the year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 720 261 passengers, which is an 169.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 19.7% to 101 938 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 85.2% to 140 380 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year were the following:
March 2022
March 2021
Change
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Change
Passengers
303 360
71 979
321.5%
720 261
267 224
169.5%
Finland - Sweden
101 894
13 286
666.9%
229 905
56 077
310.0%
Estonia - Finland
170 326
55 419
207.3%
427 805
201 446
112.4%
Estonia - Sweden
31 140
3 274
851.1%
62 551
9 701
544.8%
Cargo Units
37 767
31 466
20.0%
101 938
85 156
19.7%
Finland - Sweden
6 509
6 217
4.7%
18 846
16 950
11.2%
Estonia - Finland
25 745
21 526
19.6%
69 997
57 595
21.5%
Estonia - Sweden
5 513
3 723
48.1%
13 095
10 611
23.4%
Passenger Vehicles
54 277
19 720
175.2%
140 380
75 815
85.2%
Finland - Sweden
4 989
1 714
191.1%
13 200
7 739
70.6%
Estonia - Finland
46 941
17 918
162.0%
122 426
67 743
80.7%
Estonia - Sweden
2 347
88
2 567.0%
4 754
333
1 327.6%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2021 and 2022. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the first quarter of the year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
First quarter results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days in January due to scheduled maintenance. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated 4 return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star that did not operate for 4 days in March due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were suspended from 11 January to 18 February. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route cruise ferry Silja Serenade were restarted from 25 March.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee
