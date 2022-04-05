U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year

Tallink Grupp
·3 min read
Tallink Grupp
Tallink Grupp

In March 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 303 360 passengers, which is an 321.5% increase compared to March 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 20.0% to 37 767 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 175.2% to 54 277 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 720 261 passengers, which is an 169.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 19.7% to 101 938 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 85.2% to 140 380 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2022 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2022

March 2021

Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Passengers

303 360

71 979

321.5%

720 261

267 224

169.5%

Finland - Sweden

101 894

13 286

666.9%

229 905

56 077

310.0%

Estonia - Finland

170 326

55 419

207.3%

427 805

201 446

112.4%

Estonia - Sweden

31 140

3 274

851.1%

62 551

9 701

544.8%

Cargo Units

37 767

31 466

20.0%

101 938

85 156

19.7%

Finland - Sweden

6 509

6 217

4.7%

18 846

16 950

11.2%

Estonia - Finland

25 745

21 526

19.6%

69 997

57 595

21.5%

Estonia - Sweden

5 513

3 723

48.1%

13 095

10 611

23.4%

Passenger Vehicles

54 277

19 720

175.2%

140 380

75 815

85.2%

Finland - Sweden

4 989

1 714

191.1%

13 200

7 739

70.6%

Estonia - Finland

46 941

17 918

162.0%

122 426

67 743

80.7%

Estonia - Sweden

2 347

88

2 567.0%

4 754

333

1 327.6%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2021 and 2022. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the first quarter of the year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
First quarter results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days in January due to scheduled maintenance. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated 4 return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star that did not operate for 4 days in March due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were suspended from 11 January to 18 February. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route cruise ferry Silja Serenade were restarted from 25 March.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

Attachment


