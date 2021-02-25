U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.75
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,980.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,295.50
    -6.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.60
    +12.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.70
    +0.48 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -1.77 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4151
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0040
    +0.1220 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,520.81
    +409.14 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.72
    +15.06 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q4 2020

Tallink Grupp
·23 min read

In the 2020 financial year (1 January – 31 December), Tallink Grupp AS and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried a total of 3 732 102 passengers, which is 62% passengers less compared to the 2019 financial year. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 5.2% compared to the previous financial year. The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 442.9 million (EUR 949.1 million in 2019). Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 8.0 million (EUR 171.1 million, 2019) and unaudited net loss for the financial year was EUR 108.3 million or EUR 0.16 per share (net profit of EUR 49.7 million or EUR 0.07 per share, 2019).

Impact of Covid-19 and travel restrictions
In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s operations and operating results were strongly influenced by the Covid-19 situation, restrictions on international travel and communications advising against travelling by state authorities. As a result of changes in the operating schedules there were 20% less trips compared to last year. Other limitations included restrictions on maximum capacity on vessels.

Travelling restrictions on all routes were in force from March until June and again starting from September. While the restrictions remained limited in most markets during the summer months, the restrictions for international passenger traffic to and from Sweden have been continuously in force effectively since March 2020. During the summer, vessel operations were flexibly rerouted to other routes and operated various special cruises. From mid-December the Group operates the shuttle and cargo service on Estonia-Finland route, Turku-Stockholm route and Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route with the operation of other routes and vessels suspended.

Several operational changes were effective in 2020:

  • Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm, Riga-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes were suspended from mid-March 2020.

  • Tallink City Hotel was closed from March 2020, Riga Hotel was from since October 2020.

Throughout the year our vessels were flexibly rerouted to other routes:

  • The cruise ferry Victoria I was temporarily rerouted to the Tallinn-Helsinki route from June until late December. It also operated a limited number of special cruises to various destinations. In autumn, the ferry operated also weekly Tallinn-Stockholm-Riga roundtrip.

  • During summer season and until the end of September, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated special cruises from Tallinn to Mariehamn and from Tallinn to Turku. In addition to that, the cruise ferry also operated special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and special cruises on the Helsinki-Riga route.

  • From mid-March until mid-April the shuttle vessel Star was temporarily rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route.

  • In spring, the cruise ferry Romantika operated special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to secure transport of cargo. During summer season and until the end of September the ferry operated special cruises from Riga to Mariehamn and from Riga to Helsinki.

  • The cruise ferry Isabelle operated temporarily on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route from June to October.

  • The cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route during summer season.

  • From July until the end of October the cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated special cruises from Stockholm to Visby and special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand.

The Estonia-Finland routes shuttle vessels Megastar, cargo vessel Seawind, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route cargo vessel Regal Star and the Turku-Stockholm route cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy continued operating on their regular routes. Shuttle vessel Star returned to Tallinn-Helsinki route operations from mid-May. From July 2020, cargo vessel Sailor started operating on Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to cargo vessel Regal Star.

Changes concerning personnel
Due to the Covid-19 situation the following changes relating to personnel were in force in the financial year of 2020:

  • During spring the workload and remuneration of all Latvian and Estonian personnel was reduced to 70% for two and three months, respectively.

  • In autumn the workload and remuneration of a portion of Estonian personnel was reduced to 70% until spring 2021.

  • Most of the Finnish personnel were temporarily laid off, except the staff on duty.

  • The workload of Swedish personnel was reduced to varying extent.

  • Reorganisation and collective redundancies concerned both shore and sea personnel in all markets.

Given the different labour regulations in our home markets most efficient immediate response to the changes in the environment was possible on the Finnish flagged vessels. The situation was the most difficult in Estonia and Latvia where the rigid legislation did not enable to combine unpaid leave with other salary support measures to the employee. Therefore, lengthy redundancies processes were first initiated in Estonia and Latvia but were carried out in Finland and Sweden later in the year. After completion of the processes some support functions were migrated to Estonia.

As a result of changes in the business and processes regarding personnel, including collective redundancies processes, the number of employees at the end of the year decreased by 3 040 compared to the beginning of the year. The average number of employees during the year and the number of employees at the end of the year were, respectively, 16.0% and 42.0% lower compared to the same period last year.

Support measures
In the second quarter of 2020 the Group used temporary salary compensation measures offered by the states.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Estonian Parliament approved the change in legislation granting exemption from ships’ fairway dues for twelve months starting from April 2020. The effect of the exemption amounted to EUR 3.4 million in the 2020 financial year.

During the year the Group received a net total of EUR 36.6 million in direct financial support from various government grants from all home markets.

Activities to improve liquidity
On 30 July 2020, the shareholders’ annual general meeting decided not to pay dividends from net profit for 2019.

In order to relieve the liquidity issues caused by the Covid-19 situation, the Group’s companies were allowed to postpone the tax payments. At the end of the year, the postponed tax liability amounted to EUR 5.4 million and will be paid by autumn 2021.

During the year the Group negotiated with existing and new financial institutions financing and payment terms including waivers of loan covenants, deferral of loan principal repayments for the year 2020 and new loan agreements. As a result, the Group’s liquidity improved in great extent.

Sales and segments
In 2020, the Group’s total revenue decreased by EUR 506.2 million and amounted to EUR 442.9 million. The total revenue in 2019 amounted to EUR 949.1 million and in 2018 to EUR 949.7 million.

Revenue from route operations (core business) decreased by EUR 483.0 million to EUR 400.2 million. The passenger operations and segment results on all routes were significantly affected by the Covid-19 situation and imposed travel restrictions.

In 2020, The Group’s ships carried a total of 2.4 million passengers on the Estonia-Finland routes, which is a 52.3% decrease compared to last year. The number of transported cargo units on the routes increased by 1.0%. Estonia-Finland routes’ revenue decreased by EUR 153.5 million and amounted to EUR 200.4 million. The segment result decreased by EUR 77.0 million to EUR 3.5 million. The Estonia-Finland routes’ results include also the operations of the Tallinn-Turku, Tallinn-Mariehamn and Paldiski-Sassnitz routes.

The Finland-Sweden routes’ revenue decreased by EUR 194.9 million and amounted to EUR 149.5 million. The segment result decreased by EUR 80.7 million to EUR -53.9 million. The Finland-Sweden routes’ results include also the operations of the Helsinki-Riga route and the special cruises from Stockholm to Visby and to Härnösand.

The Estonia-Sweden routes’ revenue decreased by EUR 77.4 million, compared to the previous year, and amounted to EUR 34.9 million. The segment result decreased by EUR 22.6 million to EUR -17.9 million. The Estonia-Sweden routes’ results reflect the operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär route and the limited operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

The Latvia-Sweden route’s revenue decreased by EUR 57.1 million, compared to the previous year and amounted to EUR 15.4 million. The segment result decreased by EUR 18.1 million to EUR -17.5 million. The Latvia-Sweden route’s results include the limited operations of the Riga-Stockholm route as well as the special cruises from Riga to Helsinki and to Mariehamn.

Revenue from the segment other decreased by a total of EUR 28.5 million and amounted to EUR 45.2 million. The decrease was mainly driven by significantly lower accommodation sales and lower revenue from services provided at the hotels. The segment revenue was positively impacted by an increase in online shop sales, opening of Burger King restaurants and revenue from providing mooring services at the Tallinn Old City Harbour.

Earnings
In 2020, the Group’s gross profit decreased by EUR 240.3 million compared to last year, amounting to EUR -43.5 million. The Group’s EBITDA decreased by EUR 163.1 million and amounted to EUR 8.0 million.

In 2020 the Group’s profitability was impacted mainly by the following factors:

  • Significant cut in operating expenses, including significant decrease in personnel expenses as a result of collective redundancies, state support measures and remuneration cuts.

  • Negative impact from one-off costs related to redundancies processes in the amount of EUR 9.0 million. Positive financial impact from the redundancy processes is expected to start from 2021.

  • Positive impact from various government grants in total net amount of EUR 36.6 million.

  • Positive impact from exemption from ships’ fairway dues in Estonia in the amount of EUR 3.4 million.

Amortisation and depreciation expense increased by EUR 4.4 million to EUR 100.7 million compared to last year.

Compared to last year, net finance costs increased by EUR 0.2 million to EUR 17.8 million. The change includes a decrease of EUR 0.3 million in interest costs compared to same period the previous year and EUR 0.5 million net loss from foreign exchange differences.

The Group’s unaudited net loss for 2020 financial year was EUR 108.3 million or EUR 0.162 per share compared to a net profit of EUR 49.7 million or EUR 0.074 per share in 2019 and net profit of EUR 40.0 million or EUR 0.060 per share in 2018.

Investments
In the 2020 financial year the Group’s investments amounted to EUR 100.1 million. The Group’s investments mainly reflect prepayments for a new LNG shuttle vessel MyStar in the total amount of EUR 61.8 million and a purchase of a ro-pax vessel Sailor in the amount of EUR 8.5 million.

Investments were made in the ships’ technical maintenance and completion of energy efficiency and emissions reduction projects. Due to the changed economic environment and suspension of vessel operations, ship-related investments were kept to minimum and only critical maintenance and repair works were performed.

Investments were also made in the development of the online booking and sales systems as well as other administrative systems and in relation to the opening of Burger King restaurants.

Results of the Q4 of 2020
In the fourth quarter (1 October – 31 December) of 2020, the Group’s revenue decreased by EUR 147.1 million compared to same period last year and amounted to EUR 79.3 million.

Restaurant and shop sales on-board and onshore decreased by EUR 96.2 million, ticket revenue decreased by EUR 35.5 million and, as a result of 12.6% less transported cargo units, cargo revenue decreased by EUR 8.1 million.

The fourth quarter EBITDA decreased by EUR 32.2 million to EUR 1.2 million and net loss for the period was EUR 26.9 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Group’s revenue and operating result were impacted by following factors:

  • Changes in operations of vessels and hotels due to the Covid-19 situation and the travel restrictions.

  • Negative impact from one-off costs related to redundancies process in the amount of EUR 3.9 million.

  • Positive impact from various government grants in the total net amount of EUR 14.7 million.

Dividends
Due to a deteriorated operating environment and considering the Company’s long-term interests, the Management will propose not to pay dividends for the financial year 2020.

Financial position
In the fourth quarter, the Group’s net debt increased by EUR 138.3 million to EUR 677.3 million (EUR 539.0 million at 31 December 2019) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 84.2 at the reporting date (3.1 at 31 December 2019).

At the end of the fourth quarter, total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 147.1 million (EUR 128.9 million at 31 December 2019).

At 31 December 2020, the Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 27.8 million (EUR 38.9 million at 31 December 2019) and the Group had EUR 119.3 million in unused credit lines (EUR 90.0 million at 31 December 2019).

Economic Environment
The Group considers Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia its home markets with the most exposure to the economic developments in Finland. The Group has also high exposure to the economic developments in Estonia and Sweden. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Group’s economic environment was dominated by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions related to international travelling.

Despite the stabilisation of confidence of the Finnish and Swedish consumers the overall demand in passenger traffic remained low due to hindrances in travelling. The international travel restrictions and reduced air traffic also effectively meant the absence of demand from the customers from outside our home markets and the state-level travelling and border-crossing restrictions effectively allowed to offer only international cargo operations to and from Sweden.

In the fourth quarter, the cargo market fared somewhat better relative to the passenger business, supported by the recovering business confidence on all the home markets. Yet the market conditions regarding price competition remained challenging resulting in an overall decline both in the number of carried cargo units and in the average revenue per unit.

While more flexible labour regulations in Finland and Sweden had previously allowed to employ temporary lay-offs as opposed to the extensive redundancy processes in the Group’s Estonian and Latvian subsidiaries, in the fourth quarter the Group initiated sizeable redundancy process also in its Finnish and Swedish organisations in the face of the persistently weak outlook of the operational environment and following the negotiations with the unions.

Measured in euros the global fuel prices declined, on average, by 37% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to last year. The Group’s overall fuel cost declined by 50% compared to the same period last year. In addition to the decrease in the fuel market price, the cost was affected by the changes in the operating schedule as well as an existing fuel price agreement with the price fixed above the market level.

For the foreseeable future, the key risk has to do with global and regional developments with the Covid-19 situation and related restrictions on travel and other economic activities, its economic damage and its impact on local and international trade.

Events in Q4
Prepayment for the new shuttle vessel MyStar
The last prepayment instalment for the new LNG shuttle vessel MyStar in the total amount of EUR 12.4 million was made in the fourth quarter of 2020. The completion and delivery of the vessel is expected in early 2022 and the arrival of MyStar will make Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle route Tallink’s first service operated by only environmentally friendly LNG fuelled vessels.

Signing of the loan agreement
On 27 November 2020, Tallink Silja OY and Nordic Investment Bank signed a term loan agreement for financing of working capital. The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be drawn in EUR 10-40 million disbursements. The loan carries Euribor based floating interest rate and has final maturity of four years.

The loan is secured by the mortgages on the vessels Megastar and Baltic Queen, ranking after the existing creditors and the corporate guarantee of AS Tallink Grupp. The Government of the Republic of Finland has issued a state guarantee in favour of Nordic Investment Bank regarding the loan facility.

Extensive reorganisation
In October and November 2020, the Group’s Finnish and Swedish subsidiaries had cooperation negotiations with the employee representatives which resulted in agreement of changes in the organisational structure, redundancies, reduction in working hours and temporary lay-offs.

During the quarter, additional redundancies affected both shore and sea personnel in all home markets.

Opening of Burger King restaurants
During the quarter first Burger King restaurants were opened in Latvia and Lithuania, and one restaurant in Tallinn Old Town.

Suspended operations of Tallink Hotel Riga
The operations of Tallink Hotel Riga were suspended from 18 October 2020. The hotel will be closed until spring 2021 unless the operating environment does not improve sooner.

Events after the reporting period and outlook
Opening of Burger King restaurants
In January 2021, second Burger King restaurant was opened in Latvia. The Group continues preparations for opening additional Burger King restaurants.

Earnings
The Group’s earnings are not generated evenly throughout the year. The summer period is the high season in the Group’s operations. In management’s opinion and based on prior experience most of the Group’s earnings are generated during the summer (June-August).

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation the earnings outlook has become uncertain and continues to be largely subject to external factors such as the progress of vaccinations, states’ decisions regarding the timing of lifting of the travel restrictions, allowing passenger traffic as well as the duration of the recovery period.

Research and development projects
Tallink Grupp AS does not have any substantial ongoing research and development projects. The Group is continuously seeking opportunities for expanding its operations in order to improve its results.

The Group is continuously looking for innovative ways to upgrade the ships and passenger area technology to improve its overall performance through modern solutions. The most recent technical projects are focusing on the solutions for reduction of the ships CO2 footprint.

Risks
The Group’s business, financial position and operating results could be materially affected by various risks. These risks are not the only ones we face. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently believe are immaterial or unlikely, could also impair our business. The order of presentation of the risk factors below is not intended to be an indication of the probability of their occurrence or of their potential effect on our business.

  • Covid-19 situation and developments

  • Governmental restrictions on business activities

  • Accidents, disasters

  • Macroeconomic developments

  • Changes in laws and regulations

  • Relations with trade unions

  • Increase in the fuel prices and interest rates

  • Market and customer behaviour

Key figures

For the period

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Change %

Revenue (million euros)

79.3

226.4

-65.0%

Gross profit/loss (million euros)

-18.4

39.1

-147.0%

EBITDA¹ (million euros)

1.2

33.4

-96.5%

EBIT¹ (million euros)

-24.2

9.0

-369.6%

Net profit/loss for the period (million euros)

-26.9

5.5

-590.5%

Depreciation and amortisation (million euros)

25.4

24.5

3.7%

Capital expenditures¹ ²(million euros)

4.8

10.0

-52.0%

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

669,882,040

669,882,040

0.0%

Earnings/loss per share¹

-0.040

0.008

-590.5%

Number of passengers

462,859

2,280,805

-79.7%

Number of cargo units

81,861

93,645

-12.6%

Average number of employees

4,707

7,197

-34.6%

As at

31.12.2020

30.09.2020

Change %

Total assets (million euros)

1,516.2

1,542.9

-1.7%

Total liabilities (million euros)

801.9

801.4

0.1%

Interest-bearing liabilities (million euros)

705.1

671.2

5.1%

Net debt¹ (million euros)

677.3

640.5

5.7%

Net debt to EBITDA¹

84.2

15.9

429.9%

Total equity (million euros)

714.3

741.5

-3.7%

Equity ratio¹ (%)

47%

48%

Number of ordinary shares outstanding

669,882,040

669,882,040

0.0%

Equity per share¹

1.07

1.11

-3.7%

Ratios¹

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Gross margin (%)

-23.2%

17.3%

EBITDA margin (%)

1.5%

14.8%

EBIT margin (%)

-30.5%

4.0%

Net profit/loss margin (%)

-33.9%

2.4%

ROA (%)

-6.1%

4.8%

ROE (%)

-14.1%

6.0%

ROCE (%)

-7.2%

5.7%

1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder’s equity per share: shareholder’s equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders’ equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Jan-Dec
2020

Jan-Dec
2019

Revenue (Note 3)

79,295

226,375

442,934

949,119

Cost of sales

-97,658

-187,305

-486,388

-752,234

Gross loss/profit

-18,363

39,070

-43,454

196,885

Sales and marketing expenses

-7,289

-16,365

-37,817

-67,727

Administrative expenses

-13,301

-14,375

-48,391

-56,783

Other operating income

14,974

723

37,339

2,599

Other operating expenses

-205

-83

-298

-106

Result from operating activities

-24,184

8,970

-92,621

74,868

Finance income (Note 4)

0

4

1

995

Finance costs (Note 4)

-4,983

-4,228

-17,843

-18,674

Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees

-158

-4

-158

-4

Loss before income tax

-29,325

4,742

-110,621

57,185

Income tax

2,474

732

2,313

-7,467

Net loss for the period

-26,851

5,474

-108,308

49,718

Net loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent

-26,851

5,474

-108,308

49,718

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

-320

-295

-193

161

Other comprehensive income for the period

-320

-295

-193

161

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-27,171

5,179

-108,501

49,879

Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent

-27,171

5,179

-108,501

49,879

Loss per share (in EUR, Note 5)

-0.040

0.008

-0.162

0.074

Consolidated statement of financial position

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR

31.12.2020

31.12.2019

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

27,834

38,877

Trade and other receivables

25,463

37,606

Prepayments

6,340

6,805

Prepaid income tax

0

67

Inventories

28,707

37,255

Current assets

88,344

120,610

Investments in equity-accounted investees

245

403

Other financial assets and prepayments

2,233

1,619

Deferred income tax assets

21,146

18,674

Investment property

300

300

Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)

1,363,485

1,347,093

Intangible assets (Note 7)

40,448

44,264

Non-current assets

1,427,857

1,412,353

TOTAL ASSETS

1,516,201

1,532,963

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (Note 8)

111,601

89,198

Trade and other payables

73,477

98,926

Payables to owners

6

6

Income tax liability

10

0

Deferred income

23,253

33,314

Current liabilities

208,347

221,444

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (Note 8)

593,518

488,682

Non-current liabilities

593,518

488,682

Total liabilities

801,865

710,126

Share capital (Note 9)

314,844

314,844

Share premium

663

663

Reserves

69,854

69,608

Retained earnings

328,975

437,722

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent

714,336

822,837

Total equity

714,336

822,837

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,516,201

1,532,963

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Jan-Dec
2020

Jan-Dec
2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

-26,851

5,474

-108,308

49,718

Adjustments

29,188

28,428

117,305

122,260

Changes in:

Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities

2,950

15,108

10,822

4,740

Inventories

3,799

3,185

8,548

-1,514

Liabilities related to operating activities

-21,343

-3,480

-35,307

-311

Changes in assets and liabilities

-14,594

14,813

-15,937

2,915

Cash generated from operating activities

-12,257

48,715

-6,940

174,893

Income tax repaid/paid

-21

-29

-107

-317

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-12,278

48,686

-7,047

174,576

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets (Notes 6, 7)

-17,163

-10,031

-100,024

-60,887

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment

37

-20

115

192

Interest received

0

0

1

1

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-17,126

-10,051

-99,908

-60,694

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from loans received (Note 8)

70,000

45,000

125,000

45,000

Repayment of loans received (Note 8)

0

-23,375

-14,667

-79,750

Change in overdraft (Note 8)

-34,937

-5,157

15,736

0

Payments for settlement of derivatives

0

0

0

-1,029

Payment of lease liabilities (Note 8)

-3,704

-3,888

-12,565

-14,822

Interest paid

-4,122

-3,069

-16,290

-16,717

Payment of transaction costs related to loans

-670

-636

-1,302

-1,431

Dividends paid (Note 10)

0

15

0

-33,443

Reduction of share capital

0

-46,888

0

-46,888

Income tax on dividends paid

0

3

0

-8,100

NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

26,567

-37,995

95,912

-157,180

TOTAL NET CASH FLOW

-2,837

640

-11,043

-43,298

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

30,671

38,237

38,877

82,175

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-2,837

640

-11,043

-43,298

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

27,834

38,877

27,834

38,877

Joonas Joost
Financial director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD Forecast: Could Correct Lower In The Near-Term Due To Some Fresh Divergences

    AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7943 Australian Wage Price Index improved in Q4, but wages remain near record lows. The positive momentum of US indexes boosted the pair ahead of the US close. AUD/USD could correct lower in the near-term due to some fresh divergences. The AUD/USD pair resumed its advance and reached a fresh multi-year high of 0.7948, poised to close the day a few pips below it. Wall Street positive momentum provided support to the aussie, while Treasury yields retreating from intraday highs limited the greenback’s advance. The softer tone of gold prices partially capped the pair’s bullish potential. Australia published the Q4 Wage Price Index at the beginning of the day, which rose by 0.6% QoQ and 1.4% YoY, beating the market’s expectations but still well below average and near record lows. The country will publish Q4 Private Capital Expenditure early on Thursday, foreseen at 0% from -3%. AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook The AUD/USD pair is still poised to test the 0.8000 threshold, but in the near-term, the risk of a bearish corrective decline increases. The 4-hour chart shows that it bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, but also that the Momentum indicator turned lower, diverging from price action, and that it remains well below its weekly high. The RSI indicator remains flat around 65. Support levels: 0.7900 0.7865 0.7820 Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8035 View Live Chart for the AUD/USD See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEUR/USD Forecast: Keeps Trading Within Limited Intraday Ranges Near A Critical ResistanceAUD/USD Forecast: Trades At Fresh Three-Year Highs Without Signs Of Bullish Exhaustion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Biden orders 100-day review amid supply chain strains

    The United States has grappled with shortages of medical gear and computer chips, among other items.

  • Oil hovers near 13-mth highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 37 cents, 0.6%, to $67.41 a barrel by 0718 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.54 a barrel, up 32 cents, 0.5%. Both contracts touched their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.49 and WTI at $63.67.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Oil rises after data shows slump in U.S. output amid Texas freeze

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output after a deep freeze disrupted production last week. U.S. crude oil production dropped last week by more than 10%, or 1 million barrels per day, during the rare winter storm in Texas, equaling the largest weekly fall ever, the Energy Information Administration said.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Saudi Arabia Turns to Euro-Bond Amid Near Record-Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is tapping international bond markets for the second straight month, marketing euro-denominated debt to take advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs and help reduce its reliance on dollar debt.The world’s largest crude exporter is planning a two-part, benchmark-sized deal with a three-year and nine-year offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Saudi Arabia raised $5 billion from a two-part dollar-bond offering in January.The kingdom has picked BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global coordinators, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital as passive joint bookrunners to organize a global investor call on Tuesday.A potential sale comes at a time when the recovery in Brent crude prices has eased fiscal pressures in the region. The oil price is still well below what most of the Gulf economies need to balance their budgets.“The yields will probably be particularly low, sub 1%, and it makes sense for them to try and diversify their funding a little,” said Richard Briggs, a money manager at GAM Holdings AG in London. “Things have been marginally weaker in emerging-market credit over the last few days, but the timing isn’t shocking, and the big surge we’ve seen in oil prices should add further support to the credit.”The kingdom is tapping euro-denominated bonds only for the second time since July 2019, when it sold 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of 2027 and 2039 securities, after attracting over 14.5 billion euros in demand. Yields on the 2027 notes climbed two basis points on Tuesday to 0.24%, the highest since Jan. 12.Low CostsBorrowers are clamoring for euro bonds because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The average yield on euro-denominated debt in emerging markets reached a record low of 1.18% on February 11. The rate, based on a Bloomberg Barclays gauge for the asset class, is now at 1.24%, about 2.4 percentage points lower than the yield on dollar bonds.Meanwhile, the euro has weakened versus the dollar this year with the region slow to roll out its vaccine program, weighing on prospects for a recovery relative to its peers. That’s helped to make it attractive as an emerging-market funding currency, something that would add to the allure of a euro-denominated bond sale.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.The kingdom aims to almost eliminate the budget shortfall by 2023 as part of its pledge to keep debt under control. Still, government borrowing may shift to other entities, most likely the Public Investment Fund, as it embarks on a plan to invest $40 billion a year in the domestic economy.(Adds investor comment in fifth paragraph, context in sixth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Murphy Seeks Record $44.8 Billion Election-Year N.J. Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposed a record $44.8 billion of spending in his election-year budget, seeking no new taxes or major cuts while funding more assistance for middle-and low-income voters and the state’s first full pension contribution in more than 25 years.Many of Murphy’s fiscal priorities will appeal to the public employee unions that helped get the Democrat elected in 2017. Now seeking a second term in November, Murphy is planning for one-time tax-relief payments to 760,000 households; broader eligibility for senior prescription and child-health programs; expanded free college for students of little means; and down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers.“We have taken a critical look at the operations of government itself to ensure that we are doing things as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Murphy, 63, said in an address delivered via livestream. “New Jersey is done kicking problems down the road. We are solving them.”Murphy’s spending proposal is 8.8% higher than the current 2021 fiscal year, and 29% higher than the one he inherited from Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Federal stimulus helped ease the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state revenue, while shutdowns were shorter than forecast last summer and significant lockdowns were avoided during the second wave of cases, according to a briefing prepared by the office of state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.Revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year are $3.2 billion higher than Murphy’s administration predicted, largely because of a one-time boost from a new alternative income tax that allowed business owners to avoid a $10,000 federal cap on state and local income-tax deductions. The tax is expected to be revenue neutral because any amounts paid will eventually result in credits.Deficit BorrowingAt the same time, debt payments loom on Murphy’s unprecedented $4.3 billion in borrowing he said was needed to make up for revenue lost in the pandemic, which hit New Jersey early and hard and continues to hamper the state’s economy. More than 40% of jobs lost still haven’t been recovered, according to treasury data. Sales-tax growth rates that hit 10.8% in January 2019 are less than half that figure two years later.Murphy is proposing a total $1.25 billion in direct homeowner aid against the sting of the nation’s highest property taxes, averaging $9,112 in 2020. The vast majority, $709.9 million, would go to a middle-class tax rebate of as much as $500 per household, as promised when Murphy enacted a millionaire’s tax in September. The checks would arrive starting in July, four months before the election.The pension payment, $6.38 billion, marks a 34% increase over the current fiscal year and matches the actuarially required figure. New Jersey last made a full pension payment in 1996. Both Democratic and Republican governors have skipped or cut contributions to fund tax cuts and other budget priorities. Murphy, a retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, had set a goal to increase the payment to 80% in fiscal 2022 and restore full funding by 2023.“Phil Murphy is truly the Man Of The Hour,” Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey state director for Communications Workers of America, said in a statement. “Governor Murphy has consistently delivered above and beyond all expectations.” The union represents more than 40,000 state workers.Senate Republican Budget Officer Steve Oroho said the spending plan was “focused solely on boosting the governor’s re-election campaign.”“If Governor Murphy is re-elected, it’s an absolute certainty he’ll call for tax increases next year to keep his spending spree going,” Oroho said in a statement.Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican on the budget committee, said Murphy was disingenuous about his claim there were no tax increases in the budget, because payroll taxes, to boost the state’s unemployment fund, will increase on July 1. He also criticized the 11% in revenue from non-recurring sources.“The spending in this budget is nowhere close to sustainable,” O’Scanlon said in a statement.Pension PledgeMurphy’s pension move runs counter to those in other states, with some cutting or postponing contributions amid shortfalls caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado canceled a $225 million payment for unfunded liabilities that was planned for fiscal 2021. Oklahoma reduced the portion of tax revenues dedicated to its pension system by 25% through fiscal 2022, and Kansas delayed a contribution increase that was scheduled for fiscal 2021, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based non-profit group that researches public-interest matters.U.S. pension plans are more reliant on investment earnings for contributions: In 2020 investment returns made up 71% of revenues for plans, up from 69% in 2019, while employer contributions shrunk, according to the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, a public-pension trade group.A reliance on investment returns, paired with U.S. equity-market gains, pushed up the funded ratio of the 100 largest plans to 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to actuary Milliman Inc. That’s the highest quarterly mark since Milliman began tracking public plans in 2017. New Jersey’s funded ratio was 41.6% as of July 1, 2019, the recent analysis available, according to data from the state pension and benefits division.Schools, VeteransBesides pensions, education is a top Murphy priority. State aid for kindergarten-through-12th-grade school districts, a form of property-tax relief, accounts for more than one-fifth of total spending. Murphy is proposing a record $9.26 billion, or 7% higher than the current year. Districts use the cash to fill budget gaps and to provide such services as transportation and special education.Murphy’s spending is helped by revenue projections that appeared rosier than previously forecast. Sales-tax collections have climbed 3.9% since August, after dropping 14% between April and July. His budget projects a 2.7% increase in fiscal 2022. Overall state revenue is projected to grow 2.4% to $40.9 billion, driven largely by taxes on incomes and corporations.The plan will also make refundable and double the number of families eligible for the child and dependent care credit; and would expand a property-tax deduction for veterans who served in peacetime, and an earned income-tax credit to senior citizens without dependents by lifting the 64 age cap.New Jersey was among high-cost states hit by the Trump administration’s $10,000 cap on state and local income-tax deductions. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for its repeal. Last year, New Jersey enacted a workaround that allowed businesses to pay an extra tax in exchange for a credit on their personal income taxes. The federal SALT cap only applies to individuals. A half-dozen states, from New York to California, are slated to take up similar measures in 2021.(Updates with Murphy, Republicans’ quotes starting in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.