AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q4 and 12 months
In the fourth quarter, both sales revenue (+13%), adjusted EBITDA (+6%) and profit (+14%) increased. Growth in passenger volume and ferry calls increased revenue in the Passenger harbours segment, which made the biggest contribution to the improvement in the Group’s financial performance. However, profitability indicators improved less than revenue because surging energy prices and some major maintenance and repair works
In 2021, the Group’s revenue increased to EUR 110.1 million (+3%) supported by all segments, adjusted EBITDA was EUR 54 million (–8%) and profit amounted to EUR 25.6 million (–10%). Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 5.3 percentage points; the volume of investments was EUR 14.7 million (–60%). Due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the number of passengers passing through the Group’s harbours in 2021 decreasing to EUR 3.5 million (–18%), cargo volume, on the other hand, reached the past six years’ highest level of 22.4 million tonnes (+5%).
According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, the company was able to increase revenue in all business areas despite the negative impact of the pandemic. In addition to the corona virus crisis, the Group's financial results were also affected by the energy crisis. "However, in the last quarter of the year we already saw a sharp increase in the number of passengers and passenger ship calls, which is a sign that the impact of the pandemic on the passenger business is starting to recede. We welcome the return of cruise passengers and the reopening of the Tallinn-Stockholm route. In terms of cargo volume, we made a record volume in the last six years and we continued at steady course in shipping. We believe that in the coming years, the pandemic will affect our business less and less," said Kalm.
"Despite the crisis, we continued to invest and in the summer the cruise terminal, the promenade and the Admiral Bridge were completed in the Old City Harbour, which will connect the harbour area with the urban space and create an attractive environment for the real estate development of the Old City Harbour in the near future," Kalm noted. "Last year, we continued to reduce the negative footprint of our business - greenhouse gas emissions from our direct sources of pollution decreased by 10%. The shipping companies connected their ships calling at the Old City Harbour to onshore power, and automated mooring operations started from December, reducing air pollution and noise in the Old City Harbour and saving valuable time. At the beginning of last year, we switched to the consumption of electricity produced only from renewable sources, and in business development we are intensively engaged in the development of offshore wind farms and the application of hydrogen technology in port operations.”
Key figures (in million EUR):
Q4
Q4
+/–
2021
2020
+/–
2021
2020
%
%
Revenue
28.5
25.3
12.8
110.1
107.4
2.5
Adjusted EBITDA
12.8
12.1
5.7
54.0
58.4
–7.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
44.9%
47.9%
–3.0
49.1%
54.4%
–5.3
Operating profit
6.6
6.3
6.3
29.8
35.6
–16.3
Income tax
0,0
0.0
–
–3.3
–4.9
–33.3
Profit for the period
6.5
5.7
14.2
25.6
28.5
–10.2
Investments
4.5
8.2
–45.2
14.7
37.1
–60.4
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
+/–
Total assets
629.5
628.1
0.2%
Interest bearing debt
203.3
211.6
–3.9%
Other liabilities
45.3
41.1
10.3%
Equity
380.9
375.4
1.5%
Number of shares
263.0
263.0
0.0%
Major events in Q4:
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued
Past six years’ record cargo volume in 2021 – 22.4 million tons
Increase in the number of passengers in Q4 +93% year-on-year due to lifting of travel restrictions
Establishment of a remuneration committee
Worldwide Caro Establishment’s appeal denied by court
Rene Pärt was appointed as a new member of the supervisory board of OÜ TS Laevad
Court dispute over port dues with AS Tallink Grupp (compromise agreement reached in the beginning of 2022)
Cruise terminal and promenade was awarded as “Tallinn Development Project 2021”
Admiral Bridge was awarded as “Structure of the Year 2021”
Automated mooring system started to serve ships sailing on the Tallinn-Helsinki route
Revenue
Revenue for 2021 was EUR 110.1 million, EUR 2.7 million (+2.5%) up from a year earlier. Most revenue streams showed growth. The increase was the largest in electricity sales, which grew by EUR 1.8 million (+40%), mainly due to a sharp rise in the electricity price and the launch of onshore power supply service. Passenger fee revenue decreased the most, dropping by 1.4 million euros (–19%) to EUR 5.7 million consistent with the decrease in the number of passengers.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew to EUR 28.5 million (+13%). Revenue growth was mainly attributable to a rise in the number of passengers and ferry calls, which increased passenger fee and vessel due revenues in the Passenger harbours segment, and growth in the charter fee revenue from the icebreaker Botnica.
Annual revenue of the Passenger harbours segment remained stable year on year. Passenger fee revenue decreased by EUR 1.4 million due to a decline in the number of passengers due to the COVID-19 restrictions. This was offset by growth in revenue from vessel dues on cruise ship calls (there were no cruise ship calls in 2020). The fourth quarter revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew to EUR 8.4 million (+36%).
Annual revenue of the Cargo harbours segment increased mainly through the effect of revenue from the sale of electricity, which grew due to a sharp rise in the electricity price. Cargo charge revenue increased in connection with growth in cargo volumes. Revenue from vessel dues decreased, particularly due to lower volumes of liquid bulk cargo and stiff competition that lowered margins. The fourth quarter revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased to EUR 10.4 million (–1.7%).
Annual revenue of the Ferry segment grew mostly through the effect of the indexation of the contractual fee rates to the price indices and a higher number of trips made (in spring 2020 the number of trips was reduced due to the COVID-19 restrictions). The fourth quarter revenue grew to EUR 7.4 million (+6.7%).
Annual revenue of the segment Other grew because at the request of the Canadian customer the summer charter of the icebreaker Botnica was extended. Revenue growth was supported by the indexation of the icebreaking and summer charter fee rates to the inflation index. The fourth quarter revenue grew to EUR 2.3 million (+45%).
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA dropped by EUR 4.4 million (–7.5%) to EUR 54.0 million due to a decrease in the Cargo harbours, Passenger harbours and Ferry segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 54.4% to 49.1%. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew by EUR 0.7 million (+5.7%) year on year.
Profit
The Group’s net profit for 2021 amounted to EUR 25.6 million, which is EUR 2.9 million (–10%) less than a year earlier. Net profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 6.5 million (+14%).
Investments
The Group’s capital investments in 2021 totalled EUR 14.7 million (–60%), which is the past five years’ lowest level because most major works carried out in recent years were completed in 2020. The main capital investments in 2021 were again made at Old City Harbour, where the largest completed projects included the construction of a cruise terminal with a promenade and a movable footbridge across the canal of the Admiralty Basin. The Group started to reconstruct the outdoor area surrounding Terminal D. The largest works at Muuga Harbour were related to developing the conditions of ro-ro traffic and improving traffic conditions in the harbour area. In the Ferry segment, the largest works included scheduled dry-dock maintenance of ferries and development of electronic interfaces for customer service. The investment in the sixth ferry, which was planned a year earlier, was not made, as the state decided to order the vessel not through OÜ TS Laevad, but through the Transport Administration. On the icebreaker Botnica, the machinery control system was renewed and other technical systems were upgraded.
Fourth quarter capital investments amounted to EUR 4.5 million (–45%).
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:
In thousands of euros
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
34,840
26,679
Trade and other receivables
14,151
10,183
Inventories
399
360
Non-current assets held for sale
0
114
Total current assets
49,390
37,336
Non-current assets
Investments in associates
1,559
1,147
Other long-term receivables
896
0
Property, plant and equipment
575,563
587,506
Intangible assets
2,130
2,104
Total non-current assets
580,148
590,757
Total assets
629,538
628,093
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
15,916
17,266
Derivative financial instruments
0
102
Provisions
1,572
1,289
Government grants
1,223
1,919
Taxes payable
890
744
Trade and other payables
10,348
9,149
Total current liabilities
29,949
30,469
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
187,398
194,314
Government grants
29,835
26,145
Other payables
1,461
1,733
Total non-current liabilities
218,694
222,192
Total liabilities
248,643
252,661
EQUITY
Share capital at par value
263,000
263,000
Share premium
44,478
44,478
Statutory capital reserve
21,271
20,262
Hedge reserve
0
–102
Retained earnings (prior periods)
26,534
19,276
Profit for the period
25,612
28,518
Total equity
380,895
375,432
Total liabilities and equity
629,538
628,093
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:
In thousands of euros
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
Revenue
28,540
25,303
110,051
107,358
Other income
742
223
1,779
3,015
Operating expenses
–10,508
–7,576
–35,962
–30,858
Personnel expenses
–5,807
–5,426
–20,920
–19,491
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
–6,258
–6,199
–24,761
–24,094
Other expenses
–60
–68
–429
–368
Operating profit
6,649
6,257
29,758
35,562
Finance income and costs
Finance income
35
7
95
36
Finance costs
–296
–410
–1,378
–1,705
Finance costs – net
–261
–403
–1,283
–1,669
Share of profit of an associate accounted
146
–130
412
–462
Profit before income tax
6,534
5,724
28,887
33,431
Income tax
0
0
–3,275
–4,913
Profit for the period
6,534
5,724
25,612
28,518
Attributable to owners of the Parent
6,534
5,724
25,612
28,518
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)
0.02
0.02
0.10
0.11
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.02
0.02
0.10
0.11
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:
In thousands of euros
2021
2020
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services
117,001
114,378
Cash receipts related to other income
144
94
Payments to suppliers
–44,427
–41,354
Payments to and on behalf of employees
–18,665
–15,713
Payments for other expenses
–451
–376
Other payments
0
–2,600
Income tax paid on dividends
–3,440
–4,913
Cash from operating activities
50,162
49,516
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
–14,535
–35,811
Purchases of intangible assets
–641
–661
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,573
2,863
Government grants received
409
3,561
Interest received
3
15
Cash used in investing activities
–12,191
–30,033
Redemption of debt securities
0
–9,000
Loans received
0
20,000
Repayments of loans received
–8,266
–7,266
Dividends paid
–20,085
–30,008
Interest paid
–1,458
–1,694
Other payments related to financing activities
–1
–19
Cash from/used in financing activities
–29,810
–27,987
NET CASH FLOW
8,161
–8,504
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
26,679
35,183
Change in cash and cash equivalents
8,161
–8,504
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
34,840
26,679
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.
