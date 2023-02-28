U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

AS Tallinna Sadam unaudited financial results for 2022 and Q4

In 2022, revenue increased to 121.7 million euros (+11%), adjusted EBITDA to 55.8 million euros (+3.3%) and profit was 25.6 million euros (–0.1%). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 3.2 percentage points; the volume of investments was 13.9 million euros (–5.9%).

Last year's results were most affected by lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic, which boosted the activity of passenger ports, and the start of the Russian-Ukraine war and sanctions, which led to a decrease in cargo harbours’ volumes. The number of passengers increased by 98% to 7.0 million passengers, but the cargo volume decreased by 20.7% to 17.8 million tons. At the same time, the number of vessel calls was relatively stable, decreasing by only 3% to 7130 visits. High energy prices, rising service prices and wage pressures increased operating costs.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was 28.2 million euros (–1%), adjusted EBITDA was 8.9 million euros (–30%) and profit was 1.6 million euros (–75%). The decline was influenced by the reduced number of vessel calls, the lowering of vessel dues in passenger harbours, the drop in cargo volumes resulting from sanctions and the shorter charter period of Botnica. The ferry segment showed an increase in both revenue and profit margin due to the effect of fee indexation.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, despite the impact of the war and sanctions on the cargo business and the rapid increase in input prices, the company was still able to increase its revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which once again proves the effectiveness of a balanced business model. "The recovery of the passenger business from the pandemic has been faster than expected, and in the cargo business, in addition to the negative effects of the war to the liquid bulk, we also see opportunities for the growth of other types of cargo. We continued with investments and opened the front square of the passenger terminal D, with which we are moving towards developing the port area into a more human-friendly and attractive living environment. In the real estate business, a very important step forward was the public display of the sketches of the detailed plans of the Old City Harbour at the end of the year. Looking to the future, we also started the implementation of the offshore wind farm construction quay and back area project in Paldiski South Harbour. I believe that ports will play an important role in supporting green energy production and infrastructure development in the future," said Kalm.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 28 February, including webinar in Estonian starting at 13.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 14.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Key figures (in million EUR):

 

Q4

Q4

+/–

2022

2021

+/–

 

2022

2021

%

%

Revenue

28.2

28.5

–1.0

121.7

110.1

10.6

Adjusted EBITDA

8.9

12.8

–30.2

55.8

54.0

3.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.7%

44.9%

–13.2

45.9%

49.1%

–3.2

Operating profit

2.6

6.6

–60.7

30.8

29.8

3.5

Income tax

–0.1

0.0

–4.2

–3.3

28.0

Profit for the period

1.6

6.5

–75.0

25.6

25.6

–0.1

Investments

1.4

4.5

–68.2

13.9

14.7

–5.9


 

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

+/–

Total assets

621.2

629.5

–1.3%

Interest bearing debt

187.4

203.3

–7.8%

Other liabilities

52.9

45.3

16.6%

Equity

381.0

380.9

0.0%

Number of shares

263.0

263.0

0.0%

Major events in Q4:

  • Implementation of additional sanctions on liquid bulk at the beginning of December

  • We reached 72% of the number of passengers from the pre-pandemic level

  • Tallinn City Government put on public display four sketches of the detailed plan of the Old City Harbour area

  • We opened the city square in front of the passenger terminal D

  • We extended the icebreaker Botnica's summer work contract with Baffinland

  • Changes in the management board of OÜ TS Laevad, a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam

  • The air quality study of the Old City Harbour was completed

Revenue
The annual revenue grew by EUR 11.7 million (+10.6%) year on year to EUR 121.7 million. Revenue grew in all revenue streams except vessel dues. Growth was the fastest in passenger fee revenue, which grew by EUR 4.6 million (+81%) to EUR 10.2 million. Ferry service revenue grew by EUR 3.8 million (+13%), rising to EUR 33.6 million. The only revenue stream that decreased was revenue from vessel dues, which declined by EUR 0.2 million (–0.5%) to EUR 37.2 million due to a smaller number of vessel calls and a lower tonnage charge rate for ferries visiting Old City Harbour.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 declined by EUR 0.3 million (–1%) to EUR 28.2 million. The main reasons were a decrease in vessel dues (EUR –1.8 million, –19.2%), primarily through fewer vessel calls in the Passenger harbours and the Cargo harbours segments, and the lowering of port dues for all ferry operators.
The annual revenue of the Passenger harbours segment increased through higher passenger numbers. Passenger fee revenue grew by EUR 4.6 million due to the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions. Passenger traffic increased both on regular routes and in cruise travel. Revenue from the sale of electricity grew due to a sharp rise in electricity prices and higher consumption. Lease income increased through letting of premises in the cruise terminal, higher parking charge income and termination of rent concessions. The fourth quarter revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.3 million (–4%) to EUR 8.1 million.
The annual revenue of the Cargo harbours segment dropped mainly due to the impact of vessel dues revenue, which declined because sanctions reduced the number of vessel calls. Fewer vessel calls also lowered revenue from other services. Despite smaller cargo volumes, cargo charge revenue grew slightly because cargo with lower charge rates was replaced by cargo with higher charge rates. Rising electricity prices supported growth in revenue from electricity sales. In addition to sanctions, the performance of the Cargo harbours segment was affected by the sale of the electricity distribution network at Paljassaare Harbour at the end of 2021. The fourth quarter revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.5 million (–5%) to EUR 9.9 million.
The annual revenue of the Ferry segment grew mostly due to the indexation of the contractual fee rates and a higher number of trips made. The segment’s fourth quarter revenue grew by EUR 0.9 million (+12%) to EUR 8.3 million.
The revenue of the segment Other grew, although the summer charter of the icebreaker Botnica was shorter than a year earlier when the Canadian customer extended the charter. Revenue growth was supported by the indexation of the icebreaking and summer charter fee rates to the inflation index. The segment’s fourth quarter revenue decreased by EUR 0.4 million (–16%) to EUR 1.9 million (there were more charter days in the fourth quarter a year earlier).

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 1.8 million (+3.3%) to EUR 55.8 million due to adjusted EBITDA growth in the Passenger harbours segment and the Ferry segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 49.1% to 45.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fell by EUR 3.9 million (–30%).

Profit
The Group’s net profit for 2022 amounted to EUR 25.6 million, which is EUR 20 thousand (–0.1%) smaller than a year earlier. Net profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 1.6 million (EUR –4.9 million, –75%).

Investments
The Group’s capital investments in 2022 totalled EUR 13.9 million, which is EUR 0.9 million (6%) less than in the prior year and the past six years’ lowest level.
The main capital investments in 2022 were again made at Old City Harbour, where the largest completed project (the last works were completed in early 2023) was the reconstruction of the outdoor area around Terminal D which began in 2020. At Muuga Harbour, the largest investments were related to developing the conditions for ro-ro traffic and improving traffic conditions in the harbour area. No major works were carried out on the icebreaker Botnica. In the Ferry segment, the largest works included scheduled dry-dock maintenance of the ferries and upgrades to the customer service and ticket sale systems.
The fourth quarter capital investments amounted to EUR 1.4 million, which is EUR 3.1 million less than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

44 387

34 840

Trade and other receivables

7 477

14 151

Inventories

749

399

Non-current assets held for sale

100

0

Total current assets

52 713

49 390

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Investments in associates

2 099

1 559

Other long-term receivables

303

896

Property, plant and equipment

564 379

575 563

Intangible assets

1 735

2 130

Total non-current assets

568 516

580 148

Total assets

621 229

629 538

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

15 916

15 916

Provisions

2 013

1 572

Government grants

8 578

1 223

Taxes payable

1 060

890

Trade and other payables

9 832

10 291

Contract liabilities

37 399

57

Total current liabilities

15 916

29 949

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

171 482

187 398

Government grants

30 156

29 835

Other payables

1 216

1 461

Total non-current liabilities

202 854

218 694

Total liabilities

240 253

248 643

EQUITY

 

 

Share capital at par value

263 000

263 000

Share premium

44 478

44 478

Statutory capital reserve

22 115

21 271

Retained earnings (prior periods)

25 791

26 534

Profit for the period

25 592

25 612

Total equity

380 976

380 895

Total liabilities and equity

621 229

629 538

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands of euros

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

2022

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

28 243

28 540

121 703

110 051

Other income

301

742

1 441

1 779

Operating expenses

–12 152

–10 508

–43 418

–35 962

Personnel expenses

–6 955

–5 807

–23 165

–20 920

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

–6 609

–6 258

–25 312

–24 761

Other expenses

–213

–60

–462

–429

Operating profit

2 615

6 649

30 787

29 758

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income and costs

 

 

 

 

Finance income

119

35

216

95

Finance costs

–1 002

–296

–2 013

–1 378

Finance costs – net

–883

–261

–1 797

–1 283

 

 

 

 

 

Share of profit of an associate accounted
for under the equity method

–19

146

795

412

Profit before income tax

1 713

6 534

29 785

28 887

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

–82

0

–4 193

–3 275

Profit for the period

1 631

6 534

25 592

25 612

Attributable to owners of the Parent

1 631

6 534

25 592

25 612

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)

0.01

0.02

0.10

0.10

Basic and diluted earnings per share
 – continuing operations (in euros)

0.01

0.02

0.10

0.10

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

 

 

 

In thousands of euros

2022

2021

 

 

 

Cash receipts from sale of goods and services

130 099

117 001

Cash receipts related to other income

188

144

Payments to suppliers

–53 548

–44 427

Payments to and on behalf of employees

–19 899

–18 665

Payments for other expenses

–368

–451

Income tax paid on dividends

–4 335

–3 440

Cash from operating activities

52 137

50 162

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

–15 189

–14 535

Purchases of intangible assets

–455

–641

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

191

2 573

Proceeds from government grants related to assets

15 001

409

Dividends received

255

0

Interest received

83

3

Cash used in investing activities

–114

–12 191

Redemption of debt securities

–7 650

0

Repayments of loans received

–8 266

–8 266

Dividends paid

–25 287

–20 085

Interest paid

–1 264

–1 458

Other payments related to financing activities

–9

–1

Cash from/used in financing activities

–42 476

–29 810

NET CASH FLOW

9 547

8 161

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

34 840

26 679

Change in cash and cash equivalents

9 547

8 161

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

44 387

34 840

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachments


