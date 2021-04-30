AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 1st quarter of 2021
AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was €11.78 million, showing 10.6% reduction on the same period last year. The revenues reflect lower commercial consumption brought about by the COVID-19 restrictions, whereas higher domestic consumption gave a slight increase in the sales revenue from private customers.
Sales to private customers in the main service area increased by 1.7% to €5.11 million, due to reduced consumption of businesses and higher household consumption, both of which were attributable to the COVID-19 restrictions.
In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 21.5% to €3.26 million as a result of their consumption being lower by €0.89 million. The hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic, affecting the volumes of the water services provided by the Company.
The gross profit for the 1st quarter of 2021 was €5.18 million, being 14.5% lower due to reduced sales revenue. The operating profit was €4.66 million, having decreased by €1.01 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was lower sales revenue resulting from decreased consumption.
The net profit for the 1st quarter of 2021 was €4.55 million, showing a decrease of €1.01 million compared to the same period of 2020. The decline in the net profit was predominantly a consequence of lower operating profits. Deferred tax also contributed to the decrease in net profit, whilst lower interest costs had a positive impact on profitability.
Snowy winter made an impact on the construction revenues in comparison with the previous year: in the 1st quarter, subsidiary OÜ Watercom continued to work on the projects secured in 2020, both in Tallinn and across Estonia. The sales revenue from constructions services for the 1st quarter was €0.76 million, indicating a 25.7% decline compared to the same period of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a lower revenue from pipe construction services, which were partly balanced by higher revenues from road construction services.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
€ million,
1st quarter
Change 2021/ 2020
2021
2020
2019
Sales
11.78
13.18
14.66
-10.6%
Gross profit
5.18
6.06
8.26
-14.5%
Gross profit margin %
43.97
45.96
56.33
-4.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
6.23
7.18
8.39
-13.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
52.83
54.48
57.24
-3.0%
Operating profit
4.66
5.67
6.89
-17.8%
Operating profit - main business
4.50
5.62
6.78
-20.0%
Operating profit margin %
39.55
43.02
47.00
-8.1%
Profit before taxes
4.57
5.56
6.68
-17.7%
Profit before taxes margin %
38.78
42.15
45.58
-8.0%
Net profit
4.55
5.56
1.01
-18.1%
Net profit margin %
38.59
42.15
45.58
-8.4%
ROA %
1.77
2.09
2.74
-15.5%
Debt to total capital employed %
54.83
54.81
57.78
0.0%
ROE %
3.97
4.70
6.85
-15.4%
Current ratio
4.48
5.87
6.28
-23.7%
Quick ratio
4.42
5.83
6.24
-24.2%
Investments into fixed assets
2.28
3.59
3.41
-36.5%
Payout ratio %
na
na
na
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1st quarter
1st quarter
12 months
€ thousand
2021
2020
2020
Revenue
11,784
13,180
51,717
Cost of goods and services sold
-6,603
-7,123
-29,491
GROSS PROFIT
5,181
6,057
22,226
Marketing expenses
-121
-117
-433
General administration expenses
-1,551
-1,295
-4,576
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)
1,151
1,025
4,567
OPERATING PROFIT
4,660
5,670
21,784
Financial income
5
12
31
Financial expenses
-95
-127
-473
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
4,570
5,555
21,342
Income tax on dividends
-21
0
-4,610
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
4,549
5,555
16,732
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
4,549
5,555
16,732
Attributable profit to:
Equity holders of A-shares
4,548
5,554
16,731
B-share holder
0.60
0.60
0.60
Earnings per A share (in euros)
0.23
0.28
0.84
Earnings per B share (in euros)
600
600
600
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ thousand
31/03/2021
31/03/2020
31/12/2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
47,122
68,658
44,514
Trade receivables. accrued income and prepaid expenses
6,514
6,277
7,019
Inventories
809
602
701
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
54,445
75,537
52,234
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property. plant and equipment
203,516
191,732
202,802
Intangible assets
634
666
629
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
204,150
192,398
203,431
TOTAL ASSETS
258,595
267,935
255,665
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
393
362
393
Current portion of long-term loans
3,630
3,631
3,630
Trade and other payables
5,943
6,721
7,084
Derivatives
0
158
0
Prepayments
2,182
1,990
2,445
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,148
12,862
13,552
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred income from connection fees
35,611
31,902
34,564
Leases
1,331
1,231
1,400
Loans
83,966
87,597
83,978
Provision for possible third-party claims
8,424
13,238
9,628
Deferred tax liability
276
0
255
Other payables
35
26
32
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
129,643
133,994
129,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES
141,791
146,856
143,409
EQUITY
Share capital
12,000
12,000
12,000
Share premium
24,734
24,734
24,734
Statutory legal reserve
1,278
1,278
1,279
Retained earnings
78,792
83,067
74,243
TOTAL EQUITY
116,804
121,079
112,256
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
258,595
267,935
255,665
CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
3 months
3 months
12 months
€ thousand
2021
2020
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Operating profit
4,660
5,670
21,784
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
1,567
1,510
6,283
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
-125
-111
-542
Other non-cash adjustments
-1,204
-1,204
-4,814
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property. plant and equipment. and intangible assets
0
-11
-14
Change in current assets involved in operating activities
402
865
140
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
-54
162
-215
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
5,246
6,881
22,622
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property. plant and equipment. and intangible assets
-2,923
-2,986
-15,682
Compensations received for construction of pipelines. incl connection fees
508
275
1,998
Proceeds from sales of property. plant and equipment and intangible assets
0
28
32
Interest received
1
11
35
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-2,414
-2,672
-13,617
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Interest paid and loan financing costs. incl swap interests
-121
-173
-719
Lease payments
-102
-153
-555
Received loans
0
0
0
Repayment of loans
0
0
-3,636
Dividends paid
0
0
-19,888
Withheld income tax paid on dividends
0
0
-113
Income tax paid on dividends
0
0
-4,355
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-223
-326
-29,266
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
2,609
3,883
-20,261
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
44,514
64,775
64,775
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
47,123
68,658
44,514
Kristi Ojakäär
Member of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
Aleksandr Timofejev
Member of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
