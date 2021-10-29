AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021
AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €13.61 million, showing a 2.5% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.
Sales to private customers in the main service area remained at the same level amounting to €4.89 million.
In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 3.0% to €3.83 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.11 million. As a result of slight easement of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working at home.
The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.36 million, being 7.5% lower due to higher cost of goods and services sold. The operating profit was €5.50 million, having decreased by €0.26 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was also related to higher cost of goods and services sold.
The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.34 million, showing a decrease of €0.30 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower operating profit, accompanied by lower interest costs.
In the 3rd quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 3rd quarter was €2.23 million, indicating a 30.5% increase compared to the same period in 2020.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
€ million,
3rd quarter
Change 2021/ 2020
9 months
Change 2021/ 2020
2021
2020
2019
2021
2020
2019
Sales
13.61
13.28
16.49
2.5%
38.36
38.55
47.30
-0.5%
Gross profit
5.36
5.80
8.92
-7.5%
15.78
16.59
25.97
-4.9%
Gross profit margin %
39.40
43.69
54.12
-9.8%
41.12
43.04
54.91
-4.5%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
7.17
7.35
9.01
-2.4%
20.20
20.66
25.47
-2.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
52.67
55.33
54.63
-4.8%
52.64
53.60
53.85
-1.8%
Operating profit
5.50
5.77
7.52
-4.6%
15.36
16.03
21.01
-4.2%
Operating profit - main business
5.15
5.44
7.19
-5.2%
14.61
15.37
20.37
-4.9%
Operating profit margin %
40.42
43.43
45.60
-6.9%
40.04
41.58
44.42
-3.7%
Profit before taxes
5.41
5.64
7.33
-4.1%
15.09
15.70
20.35
-3.9%
Profit before taxes margin %
39.72
42.45
44.47
-6.4%
39.32
40.73
43.03
-3.4%
Net profit
5.34
5.64
7.33
-5.3%
12.96
11.34
16.81
14.3%
Net profit margin %
39.21
42.45
44.47
-7.6%
33.78
29.43
35.53
14.8%
ROA %
2.13
2.24
2.89
-5.0%
5.10
4.40
6.64
16.0%
Debt to total capital employed %
55.54
57.73
59.29
-3.8%
55.54
57.73
59.29
-3.8%
ROE %
4.87
5.42
7.27
-10.0%
11.55
10.20
16.21
13.2%
Current ratio
3.07
3.66
5.14
-16.1%
3.07
3.66
5.14
-16.1%
Quick ratio
3.01
3.62
5.10
-16.9%
3.01
3.62
5.10
-16.9%
Investments into fixed assets
4.32
5.91
4.65
-27.0%
9.95
13.77
10.76
-27.7%
Payout ratio %
na
77.70
72.05
na
77.70
72.05
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3rd quarter
3rd quarter
9 months
9 months
12 months
€ thousand
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Revenue
13,611
13,276
38,363
38,545
51,717
Cost of goods and services sold
-8,248
-7,476
-22,588
-21,954
-29,491
GROSS PROFIT
5,363
5,800
15,775
16,591
22,226
Marketing expenses
-108
-94
-332
-320
-433
General administration expenses
-847
-1,123
-3,631
-4,576
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)
1,093
1,182
3,308
3,387
4,567
OPERATING PROFIT
5,501
5,765
15,361
16,027
21,784
Financial income
1
3
8
28
31
Financial expenses
-96
-113
-283
-357
-473
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
5,406
5,635
15,086
15,698
21,342
Income tax on dividends
-70
0
-2,126
-4,355
-4,610
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
5,336
5,635
12,960
11,343
16,732
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
5,336
5,635
12,960
11,343
16,732
Attributable profit to:
Equity holders of A-shares
5,336
5,634
12,960
11,342
16,731
B-share holder
0.00
0.60
0.00
0.60
0.60
Earnings per A share (in euros)
0.27
0.28
0.65
0.57
0.84
Earnings per B share (in euros)
0
600
0
600
600
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ thousand
30/09/2021
30/09/2021
31/12/2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
36,143
45,868
44,514
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses
6,858
6,827
7,019
Inventories
849
695
701
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
43,850
53,390
52,234
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
208,002
198,839
202,802
Intangible assets
532
598
629
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
208,534
199,437
203,431
TOTAL ASSETS
252,384
252,827
255,665
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
386
397
393
Current portion of long-term loans
3,630
3,631
3,630
Trade and other payables
7,182
7,757
7,084
Derivatives
0
28
0
Prepayments
3,096
2,757
2,445
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
14,294
14,570
13,552
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred income from connection fees
36,226
33,278
34,564
Leases
1,185
1,465
1,400
Loans
82,144
85,791
83,978
Provision for possible third party claims
6,018
10,832
9,628
Deferred tax liability
264
0
255
Other payables
38
25
32
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
125,875
131,391
129,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES
140,169
145,961
143,409
EQUITY
Share capital
12
12
12,000
Share premium
24,734
24,734
24,734
Statutory legal reserve
1,278
1,278
1,279
Retained earnings
74,203
68,854
74,243
TOTAL EQUITY
112,215
106,866
112,256
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
252,384
252,827
255,665
CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
9 months
9 months
12 months
€ thousand
2021
2020
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Operating profit
15,361
16,027
21,784
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
4,837
4,634
6,283
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
-379
-341
-542
Other non-cash adjustments
-3,610
-3,610
-4,814
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
0
-14
-14
Change in current assets involved in operating activities
24
221
140
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
537
-249
-215
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
16,770
16,668
22,622
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
-9,491
-10,114
-15,682
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees
1,933
1,618
1,998
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
0
32
32
Interest received
11
34
35
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-7,547
-8,430
-13,617
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests
-353
-519
-719
Lease payments
-307
-452
-555
Received loans
0
0
0
Repayment of loans
-1,818
-1,818
-3,636
Dividends paid
-12,841
-19,888
-19,888
Withheld income tax paid on dividends
-159
-113
-113
Income tax paid on dividends
-2,116
-4,355
-4,355
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-17,594
-27,145
-29,266
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
-8,371
-18,907
-20,261
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
44,514
64,775
64,775
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
36,143
45,868
44,514
Aleksandr Timofejev
CEO
Member of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
Kristi Ojakäär
CFO
Member of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
