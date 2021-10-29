U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021

Tallinna Vesi
·8 min read

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was13.61 million, showing a 2.5% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.

Sales to private customers in the main service area remained at the same level amounting to €4.89 million.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 3.0% to €3.83 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.11 million. As a result of slight easement of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working at home.

The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.36 million, being 7.5% lower due to higher cost of goods and services sold. The operating profit was €5.50 million, having decreased by €0.26 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was also related to higher cost of goods and services sold.

The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.34 million, showing a decrease of €0.30 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower operating profit, accompanied by lower interest costs.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 3rd quarter was €2.23 million, indicating a 30.5% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios

3rd quarter

Change 2021/ 2020

9 months

Change 2021/ 2020

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Sales

13.61

13.28

16.49

2.5%

38.36

38.55

47.30

-0.5%

Gross profit

5.36

5.80

8.92

-7.5%

15.78

16.59

25.97

-4.9%

Gross profit margin %

39.40

43.69

54.12

-9.8%

41.12

43.04

54.91

-4.5%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation

7.17

7.35

9.01

-2.4%

20.20

20.66

25.47

-2.3%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %

52.67

55.33

54.63

-4.8%

52.64

53.60

53.85

-1.8%

Operating profit

5.50

5.77

7.52

-4.6%

15.36

16.03

21.01

-4.2%

Operating profit - main business

5.15

5.44

7.19

-5.2%

14.61

15.37

20.37

-4.9%

Operating profit margin %

40.42

43.43

45.60

-6.9%

40.04

41.58

44.42

-3.7%

Profit before taxes

5.41

5.64

7.33

-4.1%

15.09

15.70

20.35

-3.9%

Profit before taxes margin %

39.72

42.45

44.47

-6.4%

39.32

40.73

43.03

-3.4%

Net profit

5.34

5.64

7.33

-5.3%

12.96

11.34

16.81

14.3%

Net profit margin %

39.21

42.45

44.47

-7.6%

33.78

29.43

35.53

14.8%

ROA %

2.13

2.24

2.89

-5.0%

5.10

4.40

6.64

16.0%

Debt to total capital employed %

55.54

57.73

59.29

-3.8%

55.54

57.73

59.29

-3.8%

ROE %

4.87

5.42

7.27

-10.0%

11.55

10.20

16.21

13.2%

Current ratio

3.07

3.66

5.14

-16.1%

3.07

3.66

5.14

-16.1%

Quick ratio

3.01

3.62

5.10

-16.9%

3.01

3.62

5.10

-16.9%

Investments into fixed assets

4.32

5.91

4.65

-27.0%

9.95

13.77

10.76

-27.7%

Payout ratio %

na

77.70

72.05

na

77.70

72.05

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

3rd quarter

3rd quarter

9 months

9 months

12 months

€ thousand

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Revenue

13,611

13,276

38,363

38,545

51,717

Cost of goods and services sold

-8,248

-7,476

-22,588

-21,954

-29,491

GROSS PROFIT

5,363

5,800

15,775

16,591

22,226

Marketing expenses

-108

-94

-332

-320

-433

General administration expenses

-847

-1,123

-3,631

-4,576

Other income (+)/ expenses (-)

1,093

1,182

3,308

3,387

4,567

OPERATING PROFIT

5,501

5,765

15,361

16,027

21,784

Financial income

1

3

8

28

31

Financial expenses

-96

-113

-283

-357

-473

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

5,406

5,635

15,086

15,698

21,342

Income tax on dividends

-70

0

-2,126

-4,355

-4,610

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

5,336

5,635

12,960

11,343

16,732

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

5,336

5,635

12,960

11,343

16,732

Attributable profit to:

Equity holders of A-shares

5,336

5,634

12,960

11,342

16,731

B-share holder

0.00

0.60

0.00

0.60

0.60

Earnings per A share (in euros)

0.27

0.28

0.65

0.57

0.84

Earnings per B share (in euros)

0

600

0

600

600

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand

30/09/2021

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

36,143

45,868

44,514

Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses

6,858

6,827

7,019

Inventories

849

695

701

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

43,850

53,390

52,234

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

208,002

198,839

202,802

Intangible assets

532

598

629

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

208,534

199,437

203,431

TOTAL ASSETS

252,384

252,827

255,665

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current portion of long-term lease liabilities

386

397

393

Current portion of long-term loans

3,630

3,631

3,630

Trade and other payables

7,182

7,757

7,084

Derivatives

0

28

0

Prepayments

3,096

2,757

2,445

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

14,294

14,570

13,552

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred income from connection fees

36,226

33,278

34,564

Leases

1,185

1,465

1,400

Loans

82,144

85,791

83,978

Provision for possible third party claims

6,018

10,832

9,628

Deferred tax liability

264

0

255

Other payables

38

25

32

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

125,875

131,391

129,857

TOTAL LIABILITIES

140,169

145,961

143,409

EQUITY

Share capital

12

12

12,000

Share premium

24,734

24,734

24,734

Statutory legal reserve

1,278

1,278

1,279

Retained earnings

74,203

68,854

74,243

TOTAL EQUITY

112,215

106,866

112,256

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

252,384

252,827

255,665

CASH FLOWS STATEMENT

9 months

9 months

12 months

€ thousand

2021

2020

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Operating profit

15,361

16,027

21,784

Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation

4,837

4,634

6,283

Adjustment for revenues from connection fees

-379

-341

-542

Other non-cash adjustments

-3,610

-3,610

-4,814

Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets

0

-14

-14

Change in current assets involved in operating activities

24

221

140

Change in liabilities involved in operating activities

537

-249

-215

TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

16,770

16,668

22,622

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets

-9,491

-10,114

-15,682

Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees

1,933

1,618

1,998

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

0

32

32

Interest received

11

34

35

TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-7,547

-8,430

-13,617

CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests

-353

-519

-719

Lease payments

-307

-452

-555

Received loans

0

0

0

Repayment of loans

-1,818

-1,818

-3,636

Dividends paid

-12,841

-19,888

-19,888

Withheld income tax paid on dividends

-159

-113

-113

Income tax paid on dividends

-2,116

-4,355

-4,355

TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-17,594

-27,145

-29,266

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-8,371

-18,907

-20,261

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

44,514

64,775

64,775

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

36,143

45,868

44,514

Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee

Kristi Ojakäär

CFO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

Attachment


