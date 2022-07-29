U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.75
    +28.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,549.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,890.50
    +153.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.30
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.65
    +2.23 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.30
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.26 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3420
    -0.9780 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,023.04
    +1,109.94 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.99
    +23.23 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.85
    +40.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the second quarter of 2022

Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi

Today, on 29 July 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Management Board Members Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev and Chief Financial Officer Taavi Gröön introduced the performance of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022.

We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial and operational results for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022 are available here.

Laura Korjus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock jump on revenue and net sales beats

    Amazon shares are moving higher after the retail giant posted a second-quarter revenue beat.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • Roku stock plummets after Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live look at how Roku shares respond to the tech developer's second-quarter earnings miss.

  • Alibaba Slumps as Traders Assess Earnings Risk, Ant Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell for a third straight day as investors assessed the impact of Jack Ma reportedly ceding control of his fintech arm, and as worries over its earnings dragged. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 10 Buys in July

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 10 buys in July. If you want to see more stocks that Cathie Wood bought this month, click Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Buys in July. In the beginning of July, Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management admitted that while her predictions about inflation were wrong, the US […]

  • Intel’s Earnings Missed by a Mile. The Stock Is Plunging.

    The semiconductor company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, less than half of the consensus estimate of 69 cents among analysts tracked by FactSet.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Slumped This Week. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant have slumped since Tuesday, after the company said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Intel CEO Says Third Quarter Is ‘Bottom’ After Dour Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger slashed sales and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, conceding that the struggling chipmaker needs more time to make its products competitive while assuring investors that the current quarter will be the nadir.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession Fe

  • Stocks to watch in after-hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, Roku, IMAX

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights five trending stock tickers to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Intel stock plummets after wide earnings miss, execution mistakes

    Intel Corp. shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the year, acknowledging a slowing market as well as execution issues.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Buying Big Tech. Secular Growth Stocks Are Hot Now.

    Not only have the funds lightened up on the FAANG stocks and other names, they have accumulated short positions in a few of them.

  • Amazon stock jumps 14% as sales beat and AWS growth overcome a second straight quarterly loss

    Amazon.com Inc. decided to cut back after years of pouring money into growth, and the result was a second consecutive quarterly loss, but a beat on sales and continued strong growth from Amazon Web Services helped push the stock higher in late trading Thursday.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Expects Better Performance

    Investment management company Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2, 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% net of fees. […]