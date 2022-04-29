AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the first quarter of 2022

Tallinna Vesi

Today, on 29 April 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev introduced the performance of the 1st quarter of 2022.

We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial and operational results for the 1st quarter of 2022 are available here.

